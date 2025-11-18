Battlefield 6 is putting on a week-long free trial to celebrate the latest seasonal content, which brings the warzone to an affluent Californian neighbourhood

The latest update for Battlefield 6 adds new seasonal content for the main multiplayer and Redsec. And to celebrate all this new content, Battlefield 6 will also be putting on a free-to-play event for a week, to show off some specific maps and modes.

"Later this month, players can jump into Battlefield 6 via a free trial," a press release says. "From November 25 to December 2, a free trial experience of Battlefield 6 with select maps and modes will be available, featuring five modes and three maps. This is your chance to experience the high-octane multiplayer warfare of Battlefield 6 for an entire week for free."

Meanwhile, the California Resistance update adds the Eastwood map to the rotation, alongside a new Sabotage mode. Eastwood is set in an "affluent neighbourhood" with luxury villas and golf courses, except it doesn't look quite as nice as it sounds, as you and 63 other players rip it apart and turn it into a warzone.

While the new Sabotage mode sounds like it'll be just as hectic as teams are tasked with destroying as many sites as possible before the round ends. "Sabotage will be available on several maps during its limited-time run, including the new Season 1 maps Eastwood and Blackwell Fields." Then, for Redsec, there'll be a new Gauntlet mission, and SCIFs added in Fort Lyndon to be cracked open.

The last notable addition in this update is to Portal, which "transforms this toolset into a full-fledged sandbox". Dice means this: "Literally, it’s a sandbox." Based on the Siege of Cairo environment, this map is a flat desert with no existing structures, "which gives creators more freedom than ever to craft and customise" experiences in Battlefield 6.

Following this, the final phase of Season 1 will begin on December 9 with the Winter Offensive. But we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out more details about what special seasonal themed content it will bring to the game.