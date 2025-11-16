Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten make surprise appearance at New Vegas fan convention in the real-life Goodsprings, remind us that Fallout season 3 is already confirmed

As reported by TheGamer, Fallout actors Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten made a surprise appearance at the annual Fallout fan gathering in Goodsprings, Nevada to hobnob with fans and remind them that, not only is Fallout season two coming out in a month, but the show's already been renewed for a third season as well.

User Hefty_Present_4160 shared a short video of the actors' appearance to the Fallout subreddit. "We got a second season coming out, wait 'till you see this, guys," Moten said to the crowd, joking that season two was "DLC" for season one. "We can't wait to share it with all of you. Thank you. Appreciate all of you so much." Then Goggins cut in: "You know what, we also have a third season too, I'm just saying."

Variety reported on the show's renewal all the way back in May, but I don't think I'm alone in this being my first time hearing about it: Hefty_Present_4160 also characterized this as a first announcement of season three, and many of the commenters seemed surprised as well. In addition to this appearance getting the word out with a little more star power, it shows how much the profile of the Goodsprings fan gathering has been raised.

Every year, Fallout fans have been meeting in New Vegas' starting town of Goodsprings⁠—which is actually a real place⁠—to essentially have a mini Fallout convention. PC Gamer staff writer Morgan Park wrote about the meetup last year and was once again in attendance for 2025⁠—he told me that this year's gathering was noticeably bigger.

As for the show, Fallout season two is revisiting the fan favorite city of New Vegas years after the events of the game. It remains unclear what direction season three might take, particularly since we won't find out season two's twists and turns until December 17.

For more on this year's Fallout fan gathering, you can read about how The Scenic Gamer has been dragging a CRT and Xbox 360 around Nevada to play Fallout: New Vegas at real locations from the game.