To celebrate Fallout: New Vegas' 15th birthday, one mad lad lugged a CRT and an Xbox 360 to the fan gathering at the real Goodsprings to play the game outside the Prospector Saloon

Over on YouTube, The Scenic Gamer is living the dream (or at least one of my dreams): The classic game aficionado hooked up an Xbox 360 to an old tube TV to play Fallout: New Vegas outside real-life locations from the game, all while fans gather in the real Goodsprings to celebrate the RPG's 15th birthday.

The Scenic Gamer does exactly what you'd expect from the name: Play classic games at thematically corresponding real world locations. He's become a personal favorite "Have something relaxing on in the background" channel for me, and he also sets himself apart by playing on the greatest display technology known to man: One of those little CRT TVs with a built-in VHS player, favorite of dorm room Smash Melee tournaments and kitchen countertops the world over.

Fallout New Vegas Gameplay IN LAS VEGAS - YouTube Watch On

It's a display with panache, and this project just wouldn't be the same if he was doing it on a Steam Deck, laptop, or retro emulator handheld. Some of The Scenic Gamer's other exploits include:

So I was tickled to see him give this treatment to one of my very favorite games, even if the Xbox 360 isn't exactly my favorite way to play New Vegas. I need the Tick Fix, Crash Fix, Unofficial Patch, and Weapon Mods Expanded, baby⁠—and I'm also eyeing this upcoming mod to customize the appearance of the Courier Duster. At least it beats PS3 New Vegas, objectively the most cursed way to play New Vegas.

Nevertheless, it's a delightful, dare I say cozy experience. Earlier this year, The Scenic Gamer uploaded a great VOD playing New Vegas right on the Las Vegas Strip, with the Bellagio Casino and its famous fountain visible in the background. Over the past few days, he's uploaded VODs at the Buffalo Bill hotel and casino (Bison Steve in New Vegas), as well as in Goodsprings, a real place that PC Gamer staff writer Morgan Park visited for last year's annual fan gathering at New Vegas' starting town.

Both Morgan and The Scenic Gamer are currently at the 2025 gathering, whose hubbub can be observed in the background of The Scenic Gamer's Goodsprings video. The Scenic Gamer has been kitted out in a Vault Suit for the event, and shared a disappearing Instagram Story posing with the single largest collection of Joshuas Graham I have ever seen, while Morgan made contact with the brave New California Republic soldiers you see above this very article.

If you're looking to be transported to faraway places and/or have something nice on in the background while you do your taxes/homework/PC Gamer news stories, it's hard to beat The Scenic Gamer: You can follow him on Instagram, Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. New Vegas feels like it's on the wind once more: Alongside rumors of a remaster, there's the upcoming New Vegas-centric season 2 of the Fallout show premiering December 17.