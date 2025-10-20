Fallout is coming to a museum near you (if you are near Las Vegas)

Like all of you, my primary thought while playing a Fallout game is 'I wish I could experience this in real life'. Well, do I have good news for you. The National Atomic Testing Museum in sunny Las Vegas is bringing the post-apocalypse to our ongoing apocalypse in the form of an exhibit all about the venerable post-nuclear roleplaying game series.

"Through carefully selected objects and interpretive displays," quoth the blurb, "the exhibit will bridge fact and fiction. Highlights include screen-worn Vault suits and memorabilia alongside graphic panels that explore the recurring elements of the Fallout franchise, along with the key Cold War themes that influenced the world and its lore."

In other words, it'll be about Fallout, sure, but it's also going to try to teach you something about real life, too, which we can all agree is a low-down and dirty trick on the museum's part.

"The new exhibit will spotlight" things like Fallout's iconography—Vault Boy, the Wasteland and what have you—while drawing connections between it and the actual, bona fide facts of 20th-century history, "offering visitors an opportunity to experience how atomic culture has inspired art, entertainment and collective imagination."

The exhibit kicks off on November 14—almost exactly a month ahead of the December 17 launch for Fallout's second TV season—and then runs through 2026. Which does mean you have quite a bit of time to get there.

I don't think it's any coincidence this is happening when and where it is. There's the onset of Fallout season two, sure, but we also know that in that season, Lucy and co are headed to, well, Vegas. Which is sure to spark an enormous amount of reasonable online discourse about the continued canonicity of 2010's Fallout: New Vegas. Yes-Man ending or bust, I say.