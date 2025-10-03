Amazon's giving away one great Fallout game and one bad one this October

In a moment of incredible strength earlier this year, I actually cancelled my Amazon Prime subscription. The incredible strength didn't lie in cancelling it—I can live without free delivery on my pantaloons and draining racks and whatever else it was I bought on there—but in remembering I had it in the first place.

Well, maybe now I regret that, because Big Jeff Bezos is taking some time away from making the Washington Post worse to dole out some very good games this October via Prime Gaming. Who says the capitalist class never does anything for you?

You can find the full list below, but the big-ticket items here as far as I'm concerned are Fallout: New Vegas (either the best or second-best Fallout game, depending on what day you catch me) and Fallout 3 (slightly worse than Fallout 4; come at me). The former will be available on October 16, the latter on October 23.

I suspect the timing here might just be deliberate: the very good Fallout TV show, brought to you by Amazon, is set to hit on December 17 this year, and Lucy and the gang are set to head to New Vegas itself. A great time, then, to catch up on the lore of the game. And then also to play Fallout 3, I guess.

Both Fallouts are GOG codes, and both come with all their various DLCs, which I gotta admit is a pretty good get. As you might have surmised and might even be writing a furious comment about right this second, I'm less hot on Fallout 3 than New Vegas. Nevertheless, both are worth your time, offering one of the best RPGs Obsidian ever made (New Vegas) and a fairly fun romp about a distraction-filled Wasteland (FO3).

A brief shoutout for a couple of the other games being given away this month. On October 9, Amazon will give away XCOM 2 (another GOG code), which remains to this day an absolute banger of turn-based strategy that I am mystified still hasn't gotten a proper sequel.

It's also giving away (on the Amazon Games App, remember that?) Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York, which I'm less keen on, despite adoring its immediate predecessor: Shadows of New York. You can also pick up another World of Darkness visual novel, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (also on the Amazon app) on October 30, which is… pretty good! It's a perfectly solid one of those.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyhow, here's the full list of games and the dates they're available. We have a pretty strict filter on the comments section around here, so make sure to only use swear words from before, like, 1750 when you lambast my Fallout opinions.

Prime Gaming free games for October 2025