How to unlock thermite in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 adds thermite, a (kind of) new lethal equipment. If you're a lapsed Warzone player, that might sound very confusing, since it's been in the battle royale before, but this lethal was removed in the Black Ops 6 era, only to make a return this season in a baffling way.

Much like the new Monolithic Suppressor attachment, the in-game description telling you how to unlock thermite is broken. I tell a lie: there actually isn't even a description for this item at all, just a padlock telling you it's locked and leaving you clueless. Here's what you need to do to get thermite.

How to unlock the thermite in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

The thermite lethal equipment is unlocked through the upcoming Black Ops Tribute event, running from April 17 to May 1 in both Warzone and BO6. Earn XP in any mode to progress in the event and unlock the rewards. Thermite is only available in Warzone, despite the event running in both games.

Alongside thermite, this event also includes the following rewards:

John Black Ops operator skin

Steer melee blueprint

Nail Gun special weapon

Close Shave perk

Death Machine scorestreak

Various emblems, calling cards, and XP tokens

(Image credit: Activision)

Given this is a Black Ops-themed event, you'll get extra rewards if you own Black Ops 6.

Thermite is slightly different this time around. It's still a specialised anti-vehicle and area denial throwable, like it was back in the old days of Verdansk, but it no longer guarantees a kill when you stick someone. It now only downs enemies with two armour plates or fewer. Stick to throwing knives if you want a quick finisher. Thermite will also instantly blow up any vehicles that are destroyed by the damage ticks before the actual detonation goes off.