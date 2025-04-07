How to unlock thermite in Warzone
Turn up the heat with the new thermite lethal.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 adds thermite, a (kind of) new lethal equipment. If you're a lapsed Warzone player, that might sound very confusing, since it's been in the battle royale before, but this lethal was removed in the Black Ops 6 era, only to make a return this season in a baffling way.
Much like the new Monolithic Suppressor attachment, the in-game description telling you how to unlock thermite is broken. I tell a lie: there actually isn't even a description for this item at all, just a padlock telling you it's locked and leaving you clueless. Here's what you need to do to get thermite.
How to unlock the thermite in Warzone
The thermite lethal equipment is unlocked through the upcoming Black Ops Tribute event, running from April 17 to May 1 in both Warzone and BO6. Earn XP in any mode to progress in the event and unlock the rewards. Thermite is only available in Warzone, despite the event running in both games.
Alongside thermite, this event also includes the following rewards:
- John Black Ops operator skin
- Steer melee blueprint
- Nail Gun special weapon
- Close Shave perk
- Death Machine scorestreak
- Various emblems, calling cards, and XP tokens
Given this is a Black Ops-themed event, you'll get extra rewards if you own Black Ops 6.
Thermite is slightly different this time around. It's still a specialised anti-vehicle and area denial throwable, like it was back in the old days of Verdansk, but it no longer guarantees a kill when you stick someone. It now only downs enemies with two armour plates or fewer. Stick to throwing knives if you want a quick finisher. Thermite will also instantly blow up any vehicles that are destroyed by the damage ticks before the actual detonation goes off.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
