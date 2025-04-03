Best HDR loadout in Black Ops 6
Dink heads with this Season 3 sniper.
Alongside two new assault rifles, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 also adds a new sniper, the powerful HDR. As with all snipers, the HDR is incredibly slow and clunky right out of the box. It'll take the best BO6 HDR loadout to make this sniper competitive. A sniper that can't quickscope is no sniper at all (at least by Call of Duty standards).
I'll go over the attachments you'll need to make the best HDR build in BO6. I've also included a strong class setup if you're unsure what to bring with you into the battlefield.
It won't take too long to get this new sniper if you don't have it already. All you have to do to unlock the HDR is finish page three in the Season 3 battle pass. New weapons are free, so you don't have to buy the pass to add them to your collection.
Best Black Ops 6 HDR loadout
The best HDR build is:
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Magazine: Fast Mag 2
- Stock: Combat Stock
- Laser: Strelok Laser
- Optic: Prismatech 4x
As always with snipers, the goal is to improve aim down sight speed so you can keep up with enemies in close range. It's Call of Duty, so that's most of the time. The Fast Mag 2, the Combat Stock, and Strelok Laser are fantastic for exactly that.
While the upgraded Fast Mag does further reduce your magazine capacity (down to just four shots), it makes up for it by significantly boosting your aim down sight speed, as well as reload and sprint to fire speed. Likewise, the Combat Stock improves aim down sight and sprint to fire speed, aim walking speed, and flinch resistance. That's a hell of a lot of upgrades in a single attachment.
The only drawback is that it can't be used with grips, so you can't also have the incredible Quickdraw Grip—though this frees up an attachment slot for an optic. The Strelok Laser doesn't improve aiming speed, but does boost accuracy, making quickscoping more reliable.
Then, there's the ever-popular Gain-Twist Barrel, a staple for sniper builds. Since snipers already have all the range you could ever need, all that's left to improve is the bullet velocity, which this barrel has in spades.
With one attachment slot left and little in the way of valuable stat-boosting attachments remaining, I recommend picking an optic. The standard scope is far from terrible, but a lower zoom like the Prismatech 4x, the Willis 3x, the Kepler Red Dot, or even the Kepler Microflex are great options. These let you duke it out at close range, dropping enemies with a single shot like a shotgun blast.
HDR class setup
Here’s my recommended HDR class setup:
- Secondary: Grekhova
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Trophy System
- Perk 1: Dexterity
- Perk 2: Hunter's Instinct
- Perk 3: Slipstream
- Perk 4: Ghost
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Perk Greed
This loadout uses the Enforcer specialty, which increases movement speed and health regeneration after each kill, to keep the ball rolling. Since you're not quite as versatile with a sniper as you are with an SMG or assault rifle, it's more important than ever. So, you'll need three Enforcer perks.
Dexterity reduces weapon motion when using movement, making it much easier to consistently land shots. With the build's improvements to movement and aiming, why not take it to the logical conclusion? Don't be afraid to jump around just because you're using a sniper.
Next, go for Hunter's Instinct. This marks a nearby enemy each time you kill someone, alerting you to an enemy and giving you a target to hunt down at the same time. Fast Hand is a tempting option in this slot, though you'll lose the specialty bonus unless you choose it as your bonus perk below.
In the third slot, choose Slipstream or Double Time. Splitstream is generally the better option, though if you're too used to using tac sprint, stick to Double Time.
Because this loadout uses the Perk Greed wildcard, you can also choose a bonus perk. I'd suggest either Ghost or Ninja, though Fast Hands is an option too if you'd like a more reliable sidearm.
The equipment selection is what you've come to expect from the meta. Stim Shot and Semtex are the top picks, though there are still other good options like Drill Charges if you're looking to change things up. Since you're more likely to stick to one area and lock it down with a sniper like the HDR, I've opted for the Trophy System, though the Acoustic Amp is as good as always.
