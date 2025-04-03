Best CR-56 loadout in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 brings two assault rifles, the CR-56 AMAX and the Kilo 141. It's always fun to use the new weapon, and fortunately the best BO6 CR-56 loadout packs a punch—it's already making a name for itself in the meta.

Below, I'll go over the attachments that you need to make the best CR-56 build in BO6, alongside a supporting class setup if you don't know what to run. I won't lie, it's about what you'd expect from an assault rifle—it's remained pretty similar for three seasons now.

If you're yet to get your hands on this new gun, you can unlock the CR-56 by finishing page six in the Season 3 battle pass. As always, new weapons are free, so you don't have to actually buy the pass to get them.

Best Black Ops 6 CR-56 loadout

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

The best CR-56 build is:

Optic : Merlin Reflex

: Merlin Reflex Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag 1

: Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Similar to the Kilo, the CR-56 AMAX has a strong vertical and horizontal pull (to the left) by default. As with almost all assault rifles, this is best countered using the compensator and vertical foregrip. The Compensator has the best vertical recoil control of all the muzzles, and the Vertical Foregrip has the highest-rated horizontal recoil control. This quickly turns the CR-56 from an unwieldy firehose into an almost perfect vertical recoil pattern, which is much more easily managed.

The tried and true Reinforced Barrel moderately increases both range and bullet velocity, letting you deal maximum damage at greater ranges and more reliably hit your target. At this point, it shouldn't be surprising to see this attachment on an assault rifle, as it really is all you could ever ask for.

While the front post of the CR-56's iron sights is clear, the back posts are a mess that constantly blocks your view, so I recommend using an optic. It's largely down to personal preference, but the Kepler Microflex or Merlin Reflex are popular choices.

To bump up the handling, I rock the Commando Grip and the Balanced Stock. This grip is fantastic as it massively improves the speed you can aim and fire after any type of action, like sprinting or jumping. This goes hand in hand with the stock, which increases movement speed when strafing, hipfiring, or aiming down sights. The Infiltrator Stock is a good alternative if you're only interested in aim walking speed, which is the most valuable of the bunch.

Name a more perfect pairing than the Rapid Fire mod and Extended Mag 1. You can't. The (admittedly hefty) downsides of this mod are countered by other attachments, so you'll get to enjoy an amped-up time-to-kill with little impact on recoil control. With this improved rate of fire, you'll naturally burn through ammo faster, so the larger magazine gives you more bullets to play with before needing to reload. As much as the 60-round magazine is fun, it does hurt handling, so I prefer to stay away from it.

CR-56 class setup

(Image credit: Activision)

Here’s my recommended CR-56 class setup:

Secondary : 9mm PM

: 9mm PM Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Acoustic Amp

: Acoustic Amp Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Hunter's Instinct

: Hunter's Instinct Perk 3 : Double Time/Slipstream

: Double Time/Slipstream Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

This loadout makes use of the Enforcer specialty, which increases movement speed and health regeneration after each kill. So, it requires three Enforcer perks.

There's nothing more annoying than enemies who jump, slide, and dive all over the place like a Squirmle (those fuzzy worm toys on string). So, why not do it yourself? Dexterity significantly reduces weapon motion when using movement, making it much easier to consistently land shots. This perk makes up for the fact that this weapon build doesn't use a stock or laser with a similar effect.

In the second slot, go for Hunter's Instinct, which marks a nearby enemy each time you kill someone. Finally, an Enforcer perk in this slot that I actually want to use, and not just pick because it's necessary to activate the speciality.

For the final slot, I recommend Slipstream or Double Time, depending on how much you use tac sprint. Splitstream has taken over as my preferred option, though I've no doubt many players are too used to activating tac sprint whenever they can that Double Time becomes more valuable.

As for equipment, I recommend the ever-popular Stim Shot and Semtex, though there are plenty more viable options. Likewise, the Acoustic Amp field upgrade is great for identifying enemies (and countering Ninja players), but I'll often swap to the Trophy System or Scrambler for objective-based modes like Hardpoint.

Last but by no means least, you'll have worked out by now that you'll need the Gunfighter wildcard. This is how you're going to cram eight attachments onto the CR-56 AMAX.