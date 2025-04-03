Best Kilo 141 loadout in Black Ops 6

The Kilo 141 is one of two new assault rifles arriving in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3, alongside the CR-56 AMAX. Both are strong contenders, but the best BO6 Kilo 141 loadout is undoubtedly more popular since it's an old favourite finally making its return with Verdansk.

Below, I'll go over the attachments that you need to make the best Kilo 141 build in BO6, alongside a supporting class setup if you're unsure what to run. Despite being an iconic Warzone (2019) weapon, the Kilo is a bit vanilla, so the loadout isn't all that revolutionary.

Best Black Ops 6 Kilo 141 loadout

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

The best Kilo 141 build is:

Optic : Kepler Microflex

: Kepler Microflex Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag 1

: Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

By default, the Kilo struggles with strong vertical and horizontal pull, very quickly veering off to the left. Even with good recoil control, you'll have a hard time staying on target. To combat this, I recommend the Ported Compensator and Vertical Foregrip. While the Standard Compensator has greater vertical recoil control, its ported counterpart adds first-shot recoil control, which greatly improves your chances of landing the vital first two shots. Meanwhile, the Vertical Foregrip drastically reduces the horizontal pull.

The Reinforced Barrel shows its face yet again, as it does with almost all assault rifles, boosting range and bullet velocity–it's hard to say no. The Short Barrel can be a fun alternative if you're a bunny-hopper (curse you), but it blocks important muzzle attachments.

To improve the overall handling, use an optic like the Kepler Microflex or Merlin Reflex, the Commando Grip, and the Balanced Stock. As much as I love to save an attachment slot and keep things basic, the Kilo's default iron sights aren't great, so an optic goes a long way. The Commando Grip improves aim and firing delay speeds during almost all actions, and the Balanced Stock boosts all types of movement speed. All in all, you're much more agile now.

Lastly, I recommend the Rapid Fire mod and Extended Mag 1. With the muzzle, barrel, and grip equipped, the downsides of the rapid fire mod are easily outweighed, treating you to a 10% increase in fire rate and so speeding up your time-to-kill. Since you'll be shooting at over 800 RPM now, the no-negatives extended mag works wonders. You could opt for an even larger magazine, though the downsides quickly stack up.

Kilo 141 class setup

(Image credit: Activision)

Here’s my recommended Kilo 141 class setup:

Secondary : 9mm PM

: 9mm PM Tactical : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Acoustic Amp

: Acoustic Amp Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Hunter's Instinct

: Hunter's Instinct Perk 3 : Double Time/Slipstream

: Double Time/Slipstream Specialty : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

The most important options here are the perks, as these also unlock a specialty. With three enforcer perks, you get a powerful buff that increases movement speed and health regeneration after each kill.

Dexterity is the best enforcer perk in the first slot, significantly reducing weapon motion when jumping, sliding, or diving. In other words, you can leap all over the place and still land shots. It takes some getting used to, but you'll be the enemy's worst nightmare. The addition of Hunter's Instinct, which marks a nearby enemy each time you kill someone, finally gives the enforcer specialty a good perk in the second slot. The third slot is a toss-up between Slipstream and Double Time, decided by how much you use tac sprint.

Moving on to equipment, there are plenty of good options. I like the Acoustic Amp field upgrade to track nearby enemies, which is great given all the Ninja perk players running around, though the trophy system and scrambler are strong alternatives.

Since this Kilo build uses more than five attachments, the Gunfighter wildcard is a must. This is necessary to equip up to eight attachments so you can squeeze in an optic without cutting out stat-boosting attachments.

How to unlock the Kilo 141 in BO6

(Image credit: Activision)

To unlock the Kilo 141 in BO6 multiplayer, you need to download and play Warzone. That's it. In fact, you don't even need to play a match; you just have to boot up the battle royale once, and you'll be gifted it before reaching the main menu.

Unlike the other new Season 3 weapons, the Kilo isn't locked behind the battle pass grind. It's easier to get, though certainly more confusing and arguably more troublesome if you're fighting for storage space. After all, you have to download yet another Call of Duty game, and we all know how drive-devouring they are.