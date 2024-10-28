Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 meta guns and loadouts
Master the meta with the best loadouts dominating multiplayer.
If you're looking for the best Black Ops 6 weapon loadouts, you're in luck. The latest Call of Duty instalment has a staggering 33 weapons to choose from right now, and even more coming post-launch. From assault rifles and SMGs, to snipers and marksman rifles, you’re spoiled for choice.
When you start out in multiplayer, you’ll be very limited with what you have at your disposal. Nevertheless, the default assault rifle using the XM4 loadout is a remarkably strong starting weapon that’s headlining the meta right now. Use this to grind out some levels and you’ll soon have access to the rest of the arsenal. With that in mind, here are seven of the best Black Ops 6 loadouts in the current meta.
Best Black Ops 6 weapon loadouts
The best weapons in the current Black Ops 6 meta are:
- XM4 (assault rifle)
- AK-74 (assault rifle)
- Tanto .22 (SMG)
- C9 (SMG)
- Model L (assault rifle)
- AS Val (assault rifle)
- ASG-89 (shotgun)
The best XM4 loadout
The XM4 truly is a jack-of-all-trades weapon in multiplayer, delivering decent damage and fire rate with superb recoil control, making for an assault rifle that’s deadly yet easy to use. Don’t overlook the XM4 simply because it’s the first assault rifle, as it’s arguably the best weapon in multiplayer—and that’s saying something as it’s got stiff competition.
To make the XM4 even better, I recommend using the Gunfighter wildcard to give you a whopping eight attachments to play around with.
Attachments:
- Optic: Merlin Reflex
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag 1
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Stock: Light Stock
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
Class Setup:
- Secondary: 9mm PM
- Tactical: Stim Shot, Flashbang/Concussion Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Spring Mine
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Assassin
- Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Gunfighter
The best AK-74 loadout
What the AK-74 lacks in recoil control, it more than makes up for in raw stopping power, beating out the XM4 with a 274ms time-to-kill compared to the 296ms value of its rival. However, the AK-74 won’t feel as great as the XM4 to start out with, thanks to its relatively poor handling. That's easily remedied though—get some kills and level it up so you can use the following build, again making use of the Gunfighter wildcard.
Attachments:
- Optic: Merlin Reflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Fast Mag 1
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Stock: Balanced Stock
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
Class Setup:
- Secondary: Grekhova
- Tactical: Stim Shot, Flashbang/Concussion Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Spring Mine
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Assassin
- Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Gunfighter
The best Tanto .22 loadout
Boasting surprising range, accuracy, and a slower rate of fire, the Tanto could easily be confused for an assault rifle when compared to its fellow SMGs, and it’s all the better for it. While its slow RPM demands precision, especially in close range, the Tanto is remarkably powerful in close and mid ranges. Thanks to very clear iron sights, I prefer to skip an optic in favour of more stat-boosting attachments.
Given Gunfighter is rather unnecessary here, Perk Greed is a great choice for the Wildcard, giving you one additional perk from any category. Ghost, Ninja, and Tac Mask are all strong options depending on your playstyle.
Attachments:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Class Setup:
- Secondary: Grekhova
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Spring Mine
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Assassin
- Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time
- Perk 4: Ghost/Ninja/Tac Mask
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Perk Greed
The best C9 loadout
With high damage, controllable recoil, and a respectable fire rate, the C9 is the quintessential SMG. Like the XM4 it’s the default, though it’s undeniably one of, if not the best of the bunch due to its reliability and versatility. The only issue is its odd recoil pattern with early horizontal pull, though this is easily remedied through attachments.
Since the C9 has strong base stats, the Gunfighter wildcard can be used to go all-in on this SMG's versatile nature—which will be even more handy if you’re opting for the Rapid Fire mod. Although it sounds like overkill, you won’t be complaining when you have a highly mobile, high-damage laser beam in your hands.
Attachments:
- Optic: Kepler Microflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Flip Mag
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Stock: No Stock
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
Class Setup:
- Secondary: 9mm PM
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Spring Mine/War Cry
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Assassin
- Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Gunfighter
The best Model L loadout
While the XM4 and AK-74 are impressive assault rifles you unlock very early on, don’t overlook the Model L unlocked at level 40. It does more damage than the XM4 and is just as controllable, though it does have a slower rate of fire which rewards precision, particularly up close.
The Rapid Fire mod helps the Model L when things get messy—just be prepared to counter the recoil it creates. If you’re struggling with the kick, opt for Recoil Springs instead.
Attachments:
- Optic: Merlin Reflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag 1
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Stock: Combat Stock
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Class Setup:
- Secondary: Grekhova
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Assault Pack/Trophy System
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Assassin
- Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Gunfighter
The best AS Val loadout
Coming suppressed by default and boasting a staggering 896 RPM, the AS Val is a bit of an oddball assault rifle. It’s the perfect middle ground between an assault rifle and an SMG however, and is able to eviscerate enemies up close and personal while also having good range and seriously impressive recoil control.
Annoyingly, the AS Val is unlocked at level 55, making it the final unlock. Even more frustrating is the fact that you will lose the AS Val if you prestige—unless you choose it as your permanent unlock.
Attachments:
- Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag 2
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
Class Setup:
- Secondary: 9mm PM
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Assassin
- Perk 3: Double Time
- Perk 4: Ghost/Ninja/Tac Mask
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Perk Greed
The best ASG-89 loadout
With the majority of the Black Ops 6 maps being small with tight interiors, you shouldn't rule out a shotgun as a viable option. This is where the ASG-89 comes in, a semi-automatic shotgun that’s perfect for blasting through contested areas. Now, don’t get me wrong, the ASG-89 is, admittedly, very situational. But when the time calls, it certainly delivers.
As with most shotguns in Call of Duty history though, you’ll have to slog through the early weapon levels before the ASG-89 starts to shine. Another thing to bear in mind is that you'll have to choose between the Modified Choke or Full Choke, and the Target Laser or Steady Aim Laser, designed for ADS and hip-fire respectively, depending on how you play.
Attachments:
- Muzzle: Modified Choke/Full Choke
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Laser: Target Laser/Steady Aim Laser
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Class Setup:
- Secondary: Grekhova
- Tactical: Stim Shot
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Upgrade: War Cry/Sleeper Agent
- Perk 1: Gung-Ho
- Perk 2: Assassin
- Perk 3: Double Time
- Perk 4: Ghost/Ninja/Tac Mask
- Specialty: Enforcer
- Wildcard: Perk Greed
