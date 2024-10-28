Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 meta guns and loadouts

If you're looking for the best Black Ops 6 weapon loadouts, you're in luck. The latest Call of Duty instalment has a staggering 33 weapons to choose from right now, and even more coming post-launch. From assault rifles and SMGs, to snipers and marksman rifles, you’re spoiled for choice.

When you start out in multiplayer, you’ll be very limited with what you have at your disposal. Nevertheless, the default assault rifle using the XM4 loadout is a remarkably strong starting weapon that’s headlining the meta right now. Use this to grind out some levels and you’ll soon have access to the rest of the arsenal. With that in mind, here are seven of the best Black Ops 6 loadouts in the current meta.

Best Black Ops 6 weapon loadouts

The best weapons in the current Black Ops 6 meta are:

XM4 (assault rifle)

(assault rifle) AK-74 (assault rifle)

(assault rifle) Tanto .22 (SMG)

(SMG) C9 (SMG)

(SMG) Model L (assault rifle)

(assault rifle) AS Val (assault rifle)

(assault rifle) ASG-89 (shotgun)

The best XM4 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

The XM4 truly is a jack-of-all-trades weapon in multiplayer, delivering decent damage and fire rate with superb recoil control, making for an assault rifle that’s deadly yet easy to use. Don’t overlook the XM4 simply because it’s the first assault rifle, as it’s arguably the best weapon in multiplayer—and that’s saying something as it’s got stiff competition.

To make the XM4 even better, I recommend using the Gunfighter wildcard to give you a whopping eight attachments to play around with.

Attachments:

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Light Stock

Light Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Class Setup:

Secondary: 9mm PM

9mm PM Tactical: Stim Shot, Flashbang/Concussion Grenade

Stim Shot, Flashbang/Concussion Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Spring Mine

Spring Mine Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time

Bankroll/Double Time Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

The best AK-74 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

What the AK-74 lacks in recoil control, it more than makes up for in raw stopping power, beating out the XM4 with a 274ms time-to-kill compared to the 296ms value of its rival. However, the AK-74 won’t feel as great as the XM4 to start out with, thanks to its relatively poor handling. That's easily remedied though—get some kills and level it up so you can use the following build, again making use of the Gunfighter wildcard.

Attachments:

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Fast Mag 1

Fast Mag 1 Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Class Setup:

Secondary: Grekhova

Grekhova Tactical: Stim Shot, Flashbang/Concussion Grenade

Stim Shot, Flashbang/Concussion Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Spring Mine

Spring Mine Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time

Bankroll/Double Time Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

The best Tanto .22 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Boasting surprising range, accuracy, and a slower rate of fire, the Tanto could easily be confused for an assault rifle when compared to its fellow SMGs, and it’s all the better for it. While its slow RPM demands precision, especially in close range, the Tanto is remarkably powerful in close and mid ranges. Thanks to very clear iron sights, I prefer to skip an optic in favour of more stat-boosting attachments.

Given Gunfighter is rather unnecessary here, Perk Greed is a great choice for the Wildcard, giving you one additional perk from any category. Ghost, Ninja, and Tac Mask are all strong options depending on your playstyle.

Attachments:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Class Setup:

Secondary: Grekhova

Grekhova Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Spring Mine

Spring Mine Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time

Bankroll/Double Time Perk 4: Ghost/Ninja/Tac Mask

Ghost/Ninja/Tac Mask Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Perk Greed

The best C9 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

With high damage, controllable recoil, and a respectable fire rate, the C9 is the quintessential SMG. Like the XM4 it’s the default, though it’s undeniably one of, if not the best of the bunch due to its reliability and versatility. The only issue is its odd recoil pattern with early horizontal pull, though this is easily remedied through attachments.

Since the C9 has strong base stats, the Gunfighter wildcard can be used to go all-in on this SMG's versatile nature—which will be even more handy if you’re opting for the Rapid Fire mod. Although it sounds like overkill, you won’t be complaining when you have a highly mobile, high-damage laser beam in your hands.

Attachments:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Flip Mag

Flip Mag Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: No Stock

No Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Class Setup:

Secondary: 9mm PM

9mm PM Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Spring Mine/War Cry

Spring Mine/War Cry Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time

Bankroll/Double Time Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

The best Model L loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

While the XM4 and AK-74 are impressive assault rifles you unlock very early on, don’t overlook the Model L unlocked at level 40. It does more damage than the XM4 and is just as controllable, though it does have a slower rate of fire which rewards precision, particularly up close.

The Rapid Fire mod helps the Model L when things get messy—just be prepared to counter the recoil it creates. If you’re struggling with the kick, opt for Recoil Springs instead.

Attachments:

Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Combat Stock

Combat Stock Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Class Setup:

Secondary: Grekhova

Grekhova Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Assault Pack/Trophy System

Assault Pack/Trophy System Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Bankroll/Double Time

Bankroll/Double Time Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

The best AS Val loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Coming suppressed by default and boasting a staggering 896 RPM, the AS Val is a bit of an oddball assault rifle. It’s the perfect middle ground between an assault rifle and an SMG however, and is able to eviscerate enemies up close and personal while also having good range and seriously impressive recoil control.

Annoyingly, the AS Val is unlocked at level 55, making it the final unlock. Even more frustrating is the fact that you will lose the AS Val if you prestige—unless you choose it as your permanent unlock.

Attachments:

Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Long Barrel

Suppressed Reinforced Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag 2

Extended Mag 2 Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Class Setup:

Secondary: 9mm PM

9mm PM Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent

Sleeper Agent Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Ghost/Ninja/Tac Mask

Ghost/Ninja/Tac Mask Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Wildcard: Perk Greed

The best ASG-89 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

With the majority of the Black Ops 6 maps being small with tight interiors, you shouldn't rule out a shotgun as a viable option. This is where the ASG-89 comes in, a semi-automatic shotgun that’s perfect for blasting through contested areas. Now, don’t get me wrong, the ASG-89 is, admittedly, very situational. But when the time calls, it certainly delivers.

As with most shotguns in Call of Duty history though, you’ll have to slog through the early weapon levels before the ASG-89 starts to shine. Another thing to bear in mind is that you'll have to choose between the Modified Choke or Full Choke, and the Target Laser or Steady Aim Laser, designed for ADS and hip-fire respectively, depending on how you play.

Attachments:

Muzzle: Modified Choke/Full Choke

Modified Choke/Full Choke Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Laser: Target Laser/Steady Aim Laser

Target Laser/Steady Aim Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Class Setup: