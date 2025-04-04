How to unlock the Monolithic Suppressor in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Get the new and improved suppressor to silently dispatch your foes.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 adds the Monolithic Suppressor to both BO6 multiplayer and the battle royale Warzone. Surprise, surprise, though, the Monolithic Suppressor unlock requirement in the menu is actually incorrect, and it's not earned through the armory like many other equipment items.
While the answer is much simpler than you'd expect, it is unfortunately very time-consuming—don't shoot the messenger. Here's what you need to do to get the new Monolithic Suppressor attachment, and what it does.
How to unlock the Monolithic Suppressor in BO6 and Warzone
To get the Monolithic Suppressor in BO6 and Warzone, all you'll need to do is reach page seven in the Season 3 battle pass and spend an unlock token on it. It's a free reward, so all players can claim it. Thankfully, it's not the page completion reward, so you can at least unlock it slightly sooner, though it's still 28 unlocks in at best.
If you check the attachment in the gunsmith menu, you'll be told you need to "unlock at none level 1," which…literally doesn't make any sense. Unlike most other attachments, the Monolithic Suppressor is not tied to weapon progression whatsoever, so this should actually just send you to the battle pass instead.
Given that this new attachment is only available from the battle pass, it's going to take quite some time to unlock it. To speed things up, make sure to complete your daily challenges for bonus XP. If you're a PvP fan but desperately want the new suppressor, I recommend hopping into zombies, as this generally gives you more battle pass progression per hour.
The Monolithic Suppressor increases range and bullet velocity, combining the benefits of a suppressor with the popular Reinforced Barrel. However, it reduces aim walking steadiness and aim down sight speed, which are quite significant downsides, so pair it with other attachments that boost handling like the Commando or Quickdraw Grip.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
