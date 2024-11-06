Best Black Ops 6 PP-919 loadout and class setup

SMGs rule the roost when it comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s smaller maps, often having the best mobility and time-to-kill stats of the entire arsenal. The PP-919 is no different—aside from its absolutely massive 64-round magazine, of course. Using the best Black Ops 6 PP-919 loadout, you’ll be able to take down the entire team with ease.

The PP-919 is arguably the most versatile SMG of the bunch, earning it a spot among the best Black Ops 6 weapon loadouts. However, keep in mind that the KSV loadout has a much faster time-to-kill stat in close quarters and the Jackal also gives it a run for its money at range.

Best Black Ops 6 PP-919 loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

The best Black Ops 6 PP-919 build is:

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Long Barrel

Magazine: Fast Mag 2

Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Stock: No Stock

Laser: Fast Motion Laser

Fire Mods: Rapid Fire/Recoil Springs

Unlike most primary weapons, the PP-919 doesn’t have an underbarrel attachment. However, it does mean that you can deck out the entire weapon using the Gunfighter Wildcard’s additional attachment slots.

Although the PP-919 has surprisingly clear iron sights, there’s no harm in using an optic in this build since Gunfighter is active. The Kepler Microflex is one of the most popular options alongside the Merlin Reflex, Merlin Mini, Accu-Spot Reflex, and Volzhskiy Reflex.

Moving onto more performance-focused attachments, I recommend using the Compensator muzzle. Oddly, unlike most other weapons, the Compensator on the PP-919 will actually improve both horizontal and vertical recoil control, making up for the lack of underbarrel attachment (which is typically reserved for the Vertical Foregrip). Providing the same recoil benefits with the addition of reduced first-shot recoil, the Ported Compensator might sound better on paper. However, taking a closer look at the stats reveals that it offers less recoil control than the standard Compensator.

Then, use the Long Barrel to increase the effective range of the PP-919 to upwards of 20m. In other words, you’re able to deal maximum damage for the majority of sightlines across Black Ops 6’s small maps. The PP-919 has best-in-class range so don’t be afraid to take shots at distant enemies.

The choice of fire mod will come down to your playstyle, though I find the Rapid Fire mod works best with the PP-919. Since it is already surprisingly controllable for a bullet-hose SMG, it’s a great opportunity to speed up the time-to-kill. However, it does hinder recoil control. If that’s an issue for you, then swap to Recoil Springs instead.

With the recoil and range improved, now it’s time to work on mobility and handling. As always, SMGs work best when you’re on the move and repositioning frequently.

Firstly, you’ll want to use Fast Mag 2, Commando Grip, and the No Stock option. Fast Mag 2 does what it says on the tin. By reducing the magazine size to 40, which is still more than enough, you’ll gain improved aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and faster reloads. Likewise, Commando Grip gives two-point bonuses to aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed, meaning you can draw and fire your weapon much quicker after sprinting. On that note, removing the stock offers faster movement speed, hipfire movement speed, and strafing movement speed.

Last but by no means least is the Fast Motion Laser. Now that you can move faster, why not mess with your enemies by diving and sliding around the arena? The Fast Motion Laser helps you do just that by boosting diving, sliding, and jumping hipfire spread so you’re more accurate using omni-movement. There’s nothing quite like leaping onto a Hardpoint and landing on your back to take out your enemies by surprise.

PP-919 class setup

(Image credit: Activision)

The best class setup for the PP-919 is:

Secondary: 9mm PM

Tactical: Stim Shot

Lethal: Impact Grenade

Field Upgrade: Scrambler/Sleeper Agent

Perk 1: Gung-Ho/Dexterity

Perk 2: Assassin

Perk 3: Double Time

Specialty: Enforcer

Wildcard: Gunfighter

With the PP-919 dominating close and mid-ranges with its massive magazine, it’s helpful to have a similarly adaptable sidearm. The 9mm PM fits the bill thanks to great range and damage with a reasonable rate of fire. However, the Grekhova is a strong close-range alternative.

Moving onto equipment, Stim Shot and Impact Grenades are the clear winners. As you’ll naturally be playing very aggressively with the PP-919, Stim Shots are perfect for quickly getting you back into the action or changing the tide of a shootout. Likewise, Impact Grenades avoid length detonation times in favour of an instant, high-damage explosion that rewards proper timing and precision.

There are lots of fun Field Upgrade possibilities like the ever-useful Trophy System and Assault Pack, but the Scrambler and Sleeper Agent are the best in my experience. Scrambler is perfect for keeping enemies in the dark to lock down an area while you dash around. On the other hand, Sleeper Agent lets you catch the enemy unaware by masquerading as one of their own. It’s a great fit for the aggressive nature of the PP-919, especially as you have 40 bullets to play around with before needing to reload.

The perk selection is typical for an SMG, favouring Enforcer perks to activate the Enforcer combat specialty. This provides a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration after kills, which has ‘SMG’ written all over it. To activate this, you’ll need three red perks.

Slot one has two very strong perks in Gung-Ho and Dexterity. I prefer Gung-Ho so I’m not slowed down when reloading and repositioning, though Dexterity plays into omni-movement incredibly well.

In the second slot, you’ve only really got one option and that’s Assassin. This perk causes enemies to drop Bounty Packs that grant Score towards your Scorestreaks when collected. I like to pair this with a UAV and Counter UAV to support aggressive plays.

Double Time is the third and final perk, letting you use your tactical sprint to your heart’s content. This comes in handy when repositioning, flanking, or simply swapping spawn camps.

Now you've got the best PP-919 build you should have an easier time getting your hands on the prized Black Ops 6 Mastery Camos.