Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta dates and how to access it
Get your hands dirty.
It's that time of the year again, another Call of Duty beta test with confusing access times and requirements. The Black Ops 7 beta dates will give you a chance to test out this year's entry, which is already a controversial one, thanks to it being another seemingly smaller-scale direct follow-up in the same vein as Modern Warfare 3 amid Battlefield 6's surging success so far.
Below, I'll go over all you need to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta, including the dates and times, how to get early access, and the content you can expect to get your hands on once you're in.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta dates and times
The Black Ops 7 beta is a six-day event spread over two periods on all platforms, as follows:
Early Access
- Start: Thursday, October 2, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST
- End: Sunday, October 5, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST
Open Beta
- Start: Sunday, October 5, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST
- End: Wednesday, October 8, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST
As seen in the details above, the early access beta rolls straight into the open beta on Sunday, before it ends on Wednesday. So, even those who join in later will still have plenty of time to try everything out.
As always, though, prepare for potential server issues that might delay your access. Of course, we could also see the beta extended (whether due to server issues or just for the sake of it), as was the case with the Black Ops 6 beta, in fact.
The good news is that you can preload the Black Ops 7 beta, though Activision has yet to detail how and when this will become available.
How to access the Black Ops 7 beta
To get into the early access period, you will need to pre-order Black Ops 7 or subscribe to Game Pass (not including Game Pass Core). You're automatically registered for early access if you have pre-ordered digitally: you will only need to redeem a beta code if you pre-ordered the game physically, and you can enter it on the official website.
Once the early access period ends, the open beta will begin immediately, and those restrictions will be lifted, meaning anyone can download the beta and start playing.
What's included in the Black Ops 7 beta?
The Black Ops 7 beta features a variety of multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Kill Order, and even the brand-new Overload, which involves teams fighting for control of an 'Overload Device'.
The beta also gives you a chance to test six of the 16 core 6v6 maps coming with the launch of the game:
- Blackheart
- Cortex
- Exposure
- Imprint
- The Forge
- Toshin
Of course, there's also an arsenal of new weapons and equipment waiting for you in the new loadout system. Here's every gun in the Black Ops 7 beta, with more coming at launch:
- M15 Mod 0 (assault rifle)
- MXR-17 (assault rifle)
- Peacekeeper MK1 (assault rifle)
- Ryden 45K (SMG)
- Dravec 45 (SMG)
- Razor 9mm (SMG)
- M10 Breacher (shotgun)
- Echo 12 (shotgun)
- MK.78 (LMG)
- M8A1 (marksman rifle)
- VS Recon (sniper)
- XR-3 Ion (sniper)
- Jäger 45 (pistol)
- CODA 9 (pistol)
- A.R.C. M1 (launcher)
- Flatline MK.II (melee)
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
