Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta dates and how to access it

It's that time of the year again, another Call of Duty beta test with confusing access times and requirements. The Black Ops 7 beta dates will give you a chance to test out this year's entry, which is already a controversial one, thanks to it being another seemingly smaller-scale direct follow-up in the same vein as Modern Warfare 3 amid Battlefield 6's surging success so far.

Below, I'll go over all you need to know about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta, including the dates and times, how to get early access, and the content you can expect to get your hands on once you're in.

The Black Ops 7 beta is a six-day event spread over two periods on all platforms, as follows:

Early Access

Start: Thursday, October 2, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST

Thursday, October 2, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST End: Sunday, October 5, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST

Open Beta

Start: Sunday, October 5, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST

Sunday, October 5, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST End: Wednesday, October 8, at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST

As seen in the details above, the early access beta rolls straight into the open beta on Sunday, before it ends on Wednesday. So, even those who join in later will still have plenty of time to try everything out.

As always, though, prepare for potential server issues that might delay your access. Of course, we could also see the beta extended (whether due to server issues or just for the sake of it), as was the case with the Black Ops 6 beta, in fact.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The good news is that you can preload the Black Ops 7 beta, though Activision has yet to detail how and when this will become available.

How to access the Black Ops 7 beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

To get into the early access period, you will need to pre-order Black Ops 7 or subscribe to Game Pass (not including Game Pass Core). You're automatically registered for early access if you have pre-ordered digitally: you will only need to redeem a beta code if you pre-ordered the game physically, and you can enter it on the official website.

Once the early access period ends, the open beta will begin immediately, and those restrictions will be lifted, meaning anyone can download the beta and start playing.

What's included in the Black Ops 7 beta?

The Black Ops 7 beta features a variety of multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Kill Order, and even the brand-new Overload, which involves teams fighting for control of an 'Overload Device'.

The beta also gives you a chance to test six of the 16 core 6v6 maps coming with the launch of the game:

Blackheart

Cortex

Exposure

Imprint

The Forge

Toshin

Of course, there's also an arsenal of new weapons and equipment waiting for you in the new loadout system. Here's every gun in the Black Ops 7 beta, with more coming at launch: