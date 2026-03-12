Garry's Mod creator says programmers over-relying on AI is like using too much porn: 'You lose your ability to ejaculate using your imagination'

However, Facepunch Studios founder Garry Newman does use AI regularly: "It makes my job so much easier."

I got the rare chance this week to sit down with Garry's Mod creator and Facepunch Studios founder Garry Newman, whose next project, game creation platform s&box, is preparing for launch in April.

Among other topics like his original expectations for G-Mod and what price s&box will (probably) launch at in April, I also asked Newman for his thoughts on AI, both in his work and as it relates to the user-created games and content that will appear in s&box.

As for AI in general: "It's evolving that fast that we can't really ignore it, and we can't say 'Don't use AI' because we use AI in our coding all the time. It's useful, it's fast. But for art, it's kind of a hot topic," Newman said. "Our artists… it's a really hot topic for them. I can kind of see the point when it's been trained on their work."

