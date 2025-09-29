Fortnite quickly pulls Peacemaker emote while it figures out 'our partner's creative intentions' after the show's huge twist gives it a whole new meaning

Epic has pulled the Peaceful Hips emote from Fortnite—created as part of a collaboration with James Gunn's DC show Peacemaker—after the latest episode's bombshell painted the dance in a pretty damning new light.

Warning: spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Peacemaker!

The emote comes from the second season's opening dance sequence, where John Cena's character stiffly flails his arms before following up with a cheeky little hip thrust. With no context it could be excused as a silly goofy routine, but Peacemaker's latest episode came with a huge revelation that all but confirms the meaning behind the move.

It turns out the seemingly perfect alternate dimension Peacemaker has been hanging around in is actually one where America lost to Hitler in World War 2. Essentially, he's accidentally found himself in Nazi utopia, exclusively populated by white people and where the American flag's stars have been exchanged for a swastika.

Going back and peeping at the Peaceful Hips emote, it suddenly starts looking a little more… Third Reich-y. And, as pointed out by Forbes, there are some striking similarities between the dance Peacemaker does and one performed by Donald Duck in the 1942 anti-Nazi propaganda short film Der Fuehrer's Face.

It's presumably for all of those reasons that the emote is now gone, possibly to never return. A post on the Fortnite Status X account reads: "We're disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner's creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it's not coming back, we'll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks."

Now I'm not here to point any fingers, but I have to wonder if someone is having Epic on here. The emote was agreed upon and created before the episode aired, sure, but presumably after the script had already been written and such a huge plot twist decided. I would have thought at least one person at Warner Bros. would've given a heads up, but what do I know?

James Gunn hasn't said anything about the situation yet, with his last X post occurring right before the emote was disabled. Whether he'll comment is yet to be seen—he did promote the collaboration earlier this month, calling Peaceful Hips a "peace-spreading, hip-swaying emote" with a little winky face at the end. Rather mischievous behaviour, if you ask me.