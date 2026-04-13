Epic is reportedly cooking up a Disney extraction shooter, and suggestions staff are lukewarm on it are 'not reflective of the ambitions of the Disney collaboration'

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I predict a playerbase so cutthroat it makes Escape From Tarkov look like a teambuilding retreat.

A lineup of Fortnite characters dressed as Marvel heroes.
(Image credit: Epic)

In the wake of severe layoffs last month, Epic's increasingly looking to the House of Mouse to shore up its flagging fortunes, per a recent report from Bloomberg.

At the time of the layoffs, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney wrote that the company was "spending significantly more" than it was making thanks to a slump in engagement with Fortnite—far and away Epic's chief money-printing instrument—since 2025. "Despite Fortnite remaining one of the most successful games in the world, we've had challenges delivering consistent Fortnite magic with every season," wrote Sweeney.

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But whether Epic staff love Call of Goofy: Warzone* or not, it's not the only Disney-shaped basket the company's putting its eggs in. The extraction shooter is tipped to be the first Disney/Epic collab to break cover, but Epic is geared up to produce at least two more after that. No details on those, though, save that the second game has apparently also earned tepid internal reviews.

Me? I'm not sure how much room the world has left for more extraction shooters, but I will also cop to the fact that—as a rapidly ageing millennial man who spends most of his time thinking about how good Uplink was—I am perhaps as far away from the target audience of a Disney extraction shooter as its possible to be. I'm certainly ready for a deluge of clips of Winnie the Pooh execution moves, though, so put me down as a tentative 'aye'.

*Probably not the actual title. It should be.

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Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

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