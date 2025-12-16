Silksong has sold more than 7 million copies in 3 months—and no, that's not counting Game Pass

Hollow Knight: Silksong has made a lot of money.

Given its perpetual presence at or near the top of Steam's most-wishlisted games, it was never in doubt that Hollow Knight: Silksong would sell very well when it finally arrived. You could argue Team Cherry lost out on even further profits by pricing it at a mere $20, but Silksong sold so many copies on launch day that it crashed Steam. In just a little over three months, it's now sold more than seven million copies, Team Cherry says.

And no, for all you pedants out there: That's not just the number of players who've touched Silksong with a Game Pass subscription. "Millions more" have played on Xbox Game Pass, according to Team Cherry, which dropped the numbers while revealing that a free Silksong expansion is in the works for next year.

"It’s a truly staggering number of players, more than we could have ever expected," Team Cherry said in the blog linked above. "Watching the community grow, seeing the amazing art, the mods, the unexpected strategies, and the support between players through the game’s challenges has been hugely rewarding for us here at home. Your continued enthusiasm remains a massive motivator as we work towards expanding the game even further."

That's a pretty amazing number as Team Cherry says, though it doesn't make Silksong the bestselling game of the year. Battlefield 6 sold as many copies in just three days, while breakout indie hit Peak has sold something like 14 million copies since launch.