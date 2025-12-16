Surprise! Hollow Knight: Silksong's getting an expansion promising 'new areas, bosses, tools, and more' next year

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Hollow Knight: Silksong is already a big game, but Team Cherry has just come out and said it ain't big enough. The studio announced a Silksong expansion, planned for 2026, titled Sea of Sorrow.

"New areas, bosses, tools, and more" await in a "nautically themed expansion," which will be free for Silksong owners.

"We’ll keep further details a secret for now, but expect additional info shortly before Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow releases," says Team Cherry.

Anyone else trying to reassemble the pieces of their shattered minds after reading that the years-in-development metroidvania is getting an expansion this damn fast?

The trailer above conveys tone more than any particular details, though some sort of spherical chamber (engine? prison?) being struck by lightning makes me think of a Bioshock-style bathysphere, which could perhaps transport Hornet to a new undersea world.

If you thought the love for Silksong had, perhaps, died down in the wake of its release, consider that this trailer has pulled in more than 100,000 views in the 27 minutes it's been live, as of this writing.

Oh, and the original Hollow Knight is getting some new goodies, too. Switch 2 players are going to get an enhanced version next year, but on PC we can enjoy the improvements right away.

Beta branches on Steam and GOG are live now and include "full 16:10 and 21:9 aspect ratio support for those of you with Steam Decks or ultrawide monitors," says Team Cherry. There are also a few bug fixes detailed here, and one welcome change: the game now pauses while in the inventory.