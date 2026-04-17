Among Us hits over 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store: 'I'm gonna barf in a vent, this is so cool'

Do you ever see the word imposter or sus and cold shivers run down your spine? Well same, and we all have Among Us and its astoundingly large reach to thank for that. It seemed like everyone was playing the social dedication party game back when it released, and especially during Covid, but it seems like the hype hasn't died down just yet.

Among Us' devs recently announced the impressive feat of over 1 billion downloads: "Yooooooooooooooo we recently hit 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store??? That's so many Crewmates, thank you for playing. I'm gonna barf in a vent, this is so cool."

yooooooooooooooo we recently hit 1 BILLION downloads on the @GooglePlay store??? ❤️‍🔥that's so many Crewmates... thank u for playing... i'm gonna barf in a vent this is so cool... 🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/lIs74EVexvApril 16, 2026

This means Among us has more downloads on the Google Play Store than Minecraft, Stardew Valley, and Terraria. Honestly, it's more than almost all of the games available. I'm not surprised though, as I said before, Among Us has had an incredibly large reach for over half a decade now.

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That being said, I'd doubt if these are all individual downloads. It's probably more likely that in the hundreds of millions of people who have Among Us, some have downloaded it more than once. Or as the devs posit: "One person downloaded it a billion times" or else "1/8 of the world are Crewmates or Imposters, hard to say."

Recently, we've seen more people watch concurrent player counts on sites like SteamDB like a hawk, using these numbers to justify whatever prior opinion is held. Just talking about a game's concurrents, however, isn't the best way to uncover how good a game really is or how impactful it'll be long term. But over 1 billion downloads and counting after eight years is certainly an impressive feat and one which is also backed up by the fact that Among Us catapulted the social deduction game into the limelight: as well as the fact that it's managed to invade so much of our vernacular. Well played, Among Us, well played.