'Even though I threw out my back from overworking, I'm feeling high in spirits': Slay the Spire 2 sold 3 million copies in its first week

It can be tricky to pull off a sequel, especially when you're talking about a sequel to one of the most celebrated deckbuilding roguelikes around. Slay the Spire 2 might be the result of a coin flip, but it sure seems to be resonating—a Steam community blog post from developer Mega Crit has served up some details about how it's doing.

Perhaps the most impressive of these details is that Slay the Spire 2 sold 3 million copies just a week after launch, with 25 million runs already done and dusted. A note in the post states that the second figure is missing "at least a few million," so it seems safe to conclude that the game isn't just going straight into everyone's backlogs.

"The response to Early Access has been incredible," said Mega Crit co-founder Casey Yano. "Even though I threw out my back from overworking, I'm feeling high in spirits. Thank you to the team for dealing with my constant shenanigans and working extra during this busy rush!"

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The sales figure is good news for a good game, but not exactly surprising given that Slay the Spire overtook Marathon and Resident Evil Requiem as the #1 seller on Steam right after its release. It might be quite similar to its predecessor, but it's hard to blame anyone for playing the hits.

That blog post teased some things for the future as well—Steam Workshop support, a scoring system overhaul, a phobia accessibility mode, and so on. There's no exact timeline, and Mega Crit says in the post that "new content and balance changes will come to the main branch whenever we feel they're ready."

The post also notes that the Slay the Spire board game's expansion, Downfall, will release March 24, and shows off some merchandise for the swag-inclined. If you're one of the good folks who got really into Slay the Spire, it seems like you've got plenty to look forward to.