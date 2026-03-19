How to reach The Singing Catfish in Crimson Desert
Find a way to access the ship near Vellua.
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Puzzling out how to get to The Singing Catfish in Crimson Desert will likely be the only thing occupying your mind when you arrive at the fishing town of Vellua. After all, it's a veritable sail ship anchored in the cove just out of reach. What treasures does it hold?
I'll explain below how you can reach the ship, your best bet for approaching without getting blown out of the water, plus what treasure it holds.
How to reach The Singing Catfish in Crimson Desert
After looking around the dock at Vellua, you'll quickly come to a single conclusion: you can't sail any of the big boats moored around there. It's also definitely too far to swim, even if you put all your Abyss Artifacts into stamina. No, what you need to do is head east around the coast until you find a small cove and beach at the spot marked above.Article continues below
Here, you'll find a cute little rowboat that you can interact with and paddle around. Before you head for the pirate ship, make sure you've got some food. As you're rowing over, watch out for all the sea mines which explode when you're in close proximity, and be sure to approach the ship from its back or front, since it'll start firing cannons from its sides if you get close, but it can't hit you if you come from this direction.
Row under the cannons to the ladder on either side, climb up, and you're in a fight for your life with a bunch of pirates and the ship's vice captain. These enemies aren't that tough, but having to fight in a combined space makes it trickier, especially as some of them throw grenades. I suggest avoiding the vice captain (marked with a red start on the minimap) while you take out the others, then dealing with him.
The cabins contain a variety of loot, but the real prize is down the stairs and through the door into the room with the treasure chest. Inside, you'll find the very snazzy Pirate King Hat, which has a special treasure 'detect treasure' passive on it, meaning the feather on it will glow when a treasure chest is close by.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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