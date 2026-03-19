Puzzling out how to get to The Singing Catfish in Crimson Desert will likely be the only thing occupying your mind when you arrive at the fishing town of Vellua. After all, it's a veritable sail ship anchored in the cove just out of reach. What treasures does it hold?

I'll explain below how you can reach the ship, your best bet for approaching without getting blown out of the water, plus what treasure it holds.

How to reach The Singing Catfish in Crimson Desert

You can find a small rowboat by a beach on the east side of the cove (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

After looking around the dock at Vellua, you'll quickly come to a single conclusion: you can't sail any of the big boats moored around there. It's also definitely too far to swim, even if you put all your Abyss Artifacts into stamina. No, what you need to do is head east around the coast until you find a small cove and beach at the spot marked above.

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Here, you'll find a cute little rowboat that you can interact with and paddle around. Before you head for the pirate ship, make sure you've got some food. As you're rowing over, watch out for all the sea mines which explode when you're in close proximity, and be sure to approach the ship from its back or front, since it'll start firing cannons from its sides if you get close, but it can't hit you if you come from this direction.

Image 1 of 3 Interact with the rowboat to use it (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Approach the ship from the front or back while avoiding the sea mines (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Look for the treasure chest in the hold to get the Pirate King Hat (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Row under the cannons to the ladder on either side, climb up, and you're in a fight for your life with a bunch of pirates and the ship's vice captain. These enemies aren't that tough, but having to fight in a combined space makes it trickier, especially as some of them throw grenades. I suggest avoiding the vice captain (marked with a red start on the minimap) while you take out the others, then dealing with him.

The cabins contain a variety of loot, but the real prize is down the stairs and through the door into the room with the treasure chest. Inside, you'll find the very snazzy Pirate King Hat, which has a special treasure 'detect treasure' passive on it, meaning the feather on it will glow when a treasure chest is close by.