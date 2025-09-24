Monster Hunter Wilds' FF14 crossover update and Omega hunt lands on Monday, but we're still waiting until December for those much-needed performance improvements

During its pre-TGS showcase stream earlier today, Capcom announced that the next major Monster Hunter Wilds update, featuring Final Fantasy 14 collaboration content, will launch on Monday, September 29. First revealed back in August, Title Update 3 will add Eorzea-themed hunts, equipment, and cosmetics, which—while appreciated—still leaves Wilds' glaring performance issues largely unaddressed.

The headlining addition in TU3 is Omega Planetes, the FF14 incarnation of Final Fantasy's recurring mechanical superboss who's somehow managed to hop dimensions into the Monster Hunter setting. Considering Omega is a superweapon whose prime directive is dragon killing, its presence presumably doesn't bode well for Monster Hunter's largely lizard-based ecology, so it's up to the hunters to boot it back to its proper reality.

Omega Planetes descends upon the Forbidden Lands in Free Title Update 3, heralding the arrival of the Monster Hunter Wilds x FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Special Collaboration!@FF_XIV_EN Themed weapons, armor, cosmetics, special actions and more await you from September 29! pic.twitter.com/lBrAPH0Y6sSeptember 24, 2025

Like the Behemoth crossover hunt from Monster Hunter: World, the Omega Planetes fight will feature FF14 UI flourishes, battle mechanics, and AoE hazards ripped right out of raid encounters. In Omega's case, this seems like it'll entail navigating a hellscape of lethal beam weaponry, which feels appropriate based on my recollections of the FF14 raids.

Alongside Omega, the collaboration update will also add equipment and items that'll bring even more FF14 mechanics into Wilds. A Dark Knight-themed Bale Armor set will give hunters access to The Blackest Night, an FF14 Dark Knight ability that erects a damage-absorbing barrier and counteracts with a heavy attack when it's destroyed. Hunters can also obtain a Soul of the Pictomancer item, which will let them use FF14 Pictomancer spells while it's carried in the item pouch.

There'll also be a variety of other cosmetics available to unlock, including gestures, Morbol-themed palico armor, a Chocobo seikret skin, and a weapon pendant that'll make a cactuar follow your hunter around.

October will bring even more additions: Nu Udra will get its arch-tempered variant, and Dreamspell—autumn's seasonal Festival of Accord event—will deck the Grand Hub out in ghoulish decor.

I'm looking forward to those free additions, but what isn't coming in Title Update 3 are performance improvements. Performance woes have been at the center of the months-long crumbling of Wilds player sentiment, contributing to collapsing sales numbers and even provoking developer harassment.

In August, Capcom said on X that it's "committed to listening to your feedback and improving both performance and stability of the game" and is "targeting Free Title Update 4 this winter to implement a multifaceted plan, including CPU and GPU related optimizations," with a second round of fixes arriving even later.

Assuming Capcom's "multifaceted plan" does fix some of Wilds' dire technical issues, it'll mean we've had to wait until 10 months after launch for substantial performance improvements. Knowing that, it left a rotten taste in the mouth when Capcom devoted an unbroken minute and a half of its showcase stream to the latest paid cosmetic DLC packs that'll be on offer when Title Update 3 arrives.

The combined cost of Wilds' current microtransactions already totals over $350. If it was me, I'd probably cool my jets on the monetization until my game's been straightened out a bit, but I'm not a businessman.

If December's title update and performance fixes manage to draw back disgruntled hunters, however, they'll have a new foe waiting for them. Capcom also announced today that TU4 will mark the return of Gogmazios, an elder dragon monster that hasn't been huntable since MH4U. Should be great—if the game runs better. Fingers crossed.