Monster Hunter Wilds will get a 'large scale expansion' in the style of Iceborne and Sunbreak, as it winds down major content updates to the base game
More info coming this summer.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has confirmed a major expansion is coming, mirroring in scope the Iceborne and Sunbreak expansions for Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. He announced as much during a first anniversary video outlining additions in the forthcoming 1.041 update, which will serve as the last major content update to the standalone game.
"We are currently at work on a large-scale expansion similar to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, for Monster Hunter Wilds," Tsujimoto said. "We plan to share more information with you this summer."
The anniversary event will run from February 18 until March 19 and definitely feels like a sending off. Every seasonal event will return on rotation, and a new 10 star quest difficulty will see the return of four previous Arch-tempered monsters, in addition to the new Arch-tempered Arkveld for its own permanent event quest. Finishing the 10 star quests will award Timeworn Charms, which confer a higher chance of yielding rare talismans.
Also returning are every previous Festival of Accord on a weekly rotation, so if you missed out on any seasonal gear, you'll get a second chance to acquire it. There's a tie-in quest with the imminent Monster Hunter Stories 3, as well.
Capcom also promised to keep optimizing the famously shaky performer. With the roll out of 1.041 further CPU and GPU optimization will roll out. LOD quality levels will be selectable, and the studio is also "re-examining memory-related processes to identify further potential improvements." Capcom has been issuing performance updates for the last couple of months, and it looks like they're actually making a difference.
For everything combining in 1.041, check out the Wilds website, or check out the video below:
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.