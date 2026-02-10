Monster Hunter Wilds will get a 'large scale expansion' in the style of Iceborne and Sunbreak, as it winds down major content updates to the base game

More info coming this summer.

The Arch-tempered Arkveld from Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has confirmed a major expansion is coming, mirroring in scope the Iceborne and Sunbreak expansions for Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise. He announced as much during a first anniversary video outlining additions in the forthcoming 1.041 update, which will serve as the last major content update to the standalone game.

"We are currently at work on a large-scale expansion similar to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, for Monster Hunter Wilds," Tsujimoto said. "We plan to share more information with you this summer."

