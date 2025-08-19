Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter get together again for a crossover event swapping Omega and Arkveld

It's been a while since Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter smashed their games together for a crossover event swapping some of their meanest beasties, but you've had eight years to get the Rathalos mount in Final Fantasy XIV, so now it's time to move on to the next big grind.

During today's Opening Night Live, Square Enix and Capcom announced another crossover event between Final Fantasy XIV and the newer Monster Hunter Wilds with both games hosting their own interpretation of the other universe's creatures. There's no specific date just yet, but the FFXIV event begins in early October. Monster Hunter Wilds gets its version of the crossover in late September.

Final Fantasy XIV and Monster Hunter Crossover Event Trailer | gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 - YouTube Watch On

And yes, that's the Omicron raid legend Omega popping in for a little interdimensional terror on another unsuspecting world. From the looks of it, Monster Hunter Wilds will send you on the hunt for the big robotic super weapon and add Chocobo skins for the Seikret mounts.

Then there's the Final Fantasy XIV in-game event with some of the reverse—a Seikret mount and a trial against Arkveld. Also, is that another Palico minion? We would be so blessed.

Developing...