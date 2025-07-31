Capcom's stock price plummets as its latest financial report shows cratering Monster Hunter Wilds sales
After selling more than 10 million copies at launch, Wilds has only sold 477 thousand in the last quarter.
On Monday, Capcom published its first quarterly report for its 2025 financial year. While the company showed growing revenues and profits, the report painted a dire picture of the state of Monster Hunter Wilds. During the quarter that ended June 30, Wilds sales had fallen by more than 95% from its launch quarter, leaving the landmark release Capcom's 9th best-selling title for the quarter behind older games like Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil Village, and the Resident Evil 4 remake (via GamesRadar).
Wilds is, to put it lightly, in a rough state. Since launch, player sentiment has soured to the point of widespread rancidity, leaving the game's recent Steam review rating at a persistent Overwhelmingly Negative. Chief among those complaints is its dismal performance, which attempted fixes in multiple post-launch patches have failed to properly address.
Players have also criticized its thin endgame experience and lagging weapon balance. While returning monsters in continuing title updates have been met with some enthusiasm, even Monster Hunter diehards have been left with a distinct suspicion that Wilds was pushed out too soon to secure end-of-financial-year sales for Capcom's pursuit of consecutive record profits.
While Wilds broke Capcom's launch records, its ailing reputation has clearly had an impact on continuing sales. After making more than 10 million sales in its launch quarter, Wilds only sold 477 thousand copies between the start of April and the end of June.
Capcom spent the last week breaking escalating levels of emergency glass to win back player approval with bikini-clad blacksmiths and accelerated update schedules, but those efforts didn't prevent immediate fallout in the wake of the company's quarterly report. Spotted by Eurogamer, Capcom's stock price began an immediate plunge of almost 10% once Japanese markets opened today.
Things aren't looking entirely grim for Capcom, however. Investors might be reeling from those abysmal sales figures, but its share value has still risen 27% over the last 12 months, and its operating profits for the quarter are up 91% year-on-year.
Capcom might remain in comfortable financial waters, but it doesn't make the state of Monster Hunter Wilds any less frustrating. As I wrote in our Wilds review, its core gameplay is some of the best combat Capcom's ever produced. If only the game surrounding it was given the attention it deserved.
