Capcom cancels a presentation on Monster Hunter Wilds performance at CEDEC 2025 amid ongoing developer harassment
Last week, Capcom issued a statement saying it may pursue legal action in cases of "severe" customer harassment.
Capcom has cancelled a developer presentation on performance and optimization in Monster Hunter Wilds that was planned to take place later this month at the 2025 Computer Entertainment Developers Conference, the Japanese equivalent to GDC (via Automaton Media). While Capcom hasn't stated a reason behind the change, the lecture's cancellation comes as Monster Hunter Wilds developers face harassment stemming from an ongoing outpouring of negative sentiment about the game's performance issues.
According to machine translation of the CEDEC website, the lecture—titled "Making 'Monster Hunter Wilds' run smoothly! All about performance adjustments"—was intended to detail Capcom's "many battles to maintain stable operation while realizing the elements that make the game a selling point," with an emphasis on GPU load, CPU load, and memory optimization.
Capcom hasn't made an official statement about the reasoning behind the talk's cancellation, but there's more than enough cause to speculate: The overwhelming majority of recent negative Wilds reviews are centered on performance complaints—complaints that persist despite texture streaming fixes in the latest Title Update. While Capcom says it's "committed" to continued performance improvements, it isn't hard to imagine how a talk on making Monster Hunter run smoothly might attract unfriendly attention from the many players who say it doesn't.
Evidently, Capcom developers have already been suffering abuse from players who've decided that the best response to their justifiable frustration with a game's performance issues is unjustifiable targeted harassment. Last week, Capcom published a notice on its Japanese support website saying it has "confirmed some instances of slander, libel, denigration, intimidation, threats to harm or disrupt business, and harassment against our executives and employees by name or in a manner that recalls specific individuals."
Capcom went on to say that it "may contact the police or lawyers and take legal action" in cases of "severe" customer harassment, which could include defamation, abusive language, violent threats or acts, violating employee privacy, or other forms of targeted hostility that are as futile as they are indefensible. As ever, if someone's making a living hell for any individual developer, they're more than likely terrorizing someone with no influence over the business practices responsible for their complaints.
At time of writing, the other Monster Hunter Wilds-related talks on the CEDEC schedule are still set to continue.
Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
