Tracking down all Gako locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater can be a bit of a pain. These camouflaged ducks are much harder to spot than their bright green Kerotan counterparts, and despite how small some of the game's areas are, their placement is downright evil at times; I spent 30 minutes looking for the one in Ocelot's arena, not to mention those in the chase sequence.

Luckily for you, though, I found every Gako location in the game and have included them in the table below, in case you struggle with any in particular. While text descriptions suffice for most, I've included images for those in the chase sequence, because they're frankly a pain to collect.

Remember to be mindful of the points of no return I mention between each section and save often—you can always hop back in time to find a Gako, and it will still count for the playthrough when you load your most recent save.

All Gako locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Here I'll run through all 64 Gako locations, including the primary points of no return that'll stop you from backtracking to grab them, plus the annoying ones to find during the chase sequence. Remember to use our Kerotan locations guide as well if you want to hit both at the same time:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Dremuchij South When you land in the area, head right up the hill to find it on a raised rock just next to where you can drop down. Dremuchij Swampland On the little island with the two alligators in the centre of the area, in the middle of the trees by the hornet nest. Dremuchij North On a log in the little area just to the left (west) of the north exit to the area. Dolinovodno Cross the bridge and look up into the trees to the north east, just to the right of the exit to the area. Rassvet In the northernmost room of the factory, on a shelf to the right, on top of a box, facing away from you.

When you find Sokolov in Rassvet, you'll hit a point of no return where you finish the Virtuous mission and can't access the above anymore. Apart from the first Gako in Dremuchij East, you won't be able to get any of the others until you reach Rassvet and get a gun, so I'll reflect that in the order:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Locations Dremuchij East On the west side of the map right after you land, under a fallen tree. Rassvet On top of the roof just above the exit to the bedroom. Climb the ladder to the side of the bedroom to reach it. Dolinovodno Head to the north end of the bridge, then turn immediately right and look up at the ledge to see it. Dremuchij North Look up at the tree just next to the crashed drone in the south of the area to spot it on top. Dremuchij Swamp On the log next to the clump of trees on the island, just east of where you found the original one here. Dremuchij South Head to where you landed and look off the cliff to the southwest to see the duck on a ledge looking out over the drop. Chyornyj Prud At the north end of the lake, resting on the branch of a tree growing out of the water, just to the left (west) of the north exit. Bolshaya Past South When you reach the second electric fence, head left (west) until you find a climbable tree at the far end. Walk out on the branch and turn around to spot the duck on a branch above. Bolshaya Past Base On the back left corner of the roof of the concrete building in the far north east.

Exiting Bolshaya Past Base to Bolshaya Past Crevice is a point of no return, as you enter a boss battle (which has a Gako located in the arena) and then enter a new area entirely:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Locations Bolshaya Past Crevice Go to the left side of the arena (west) and look over the little raised bit of rock connecting your platform to Ocelot's. You'll spot the duck on a rocky mound just past the grass, facing away from you. Chornaya Peschera Beach Cave From where you arrive after fighting Ocelot, head into the chamber to the north with the waterfall and look on top of it. You'll also find this via the main path out of the cave. Chornaya Peschera Cave After you beat The Pain, head to the north exit of the arena, but take the path going around the arena's side. When you get to the little drop-off point to the central island, look up at the hole in the ceiling to your south to spot the duck on a ledge. Chornaya Peschera Cave Entrance Continue through the cave until you reach the glowing mushroom and the descending path just before the exit. Look up at the crack in the ceiling to see the duck at the far end on a ledge. Ponizovje South Wade through the area until just after you've left the woods, then look to your left to spot the duck facing away from you on a log. Ponizovje West On the right (east) side of the concrete pier area, just next to the wooden pier and the yellow door, resting on a wall. Ponizovje Warehouse Exterior From where you appear after the cutscene, look to your left (west) above the water gate to spot the duck facing away to the right of it. Ponizovje Warehouse Travel through the warehouse and climb the stairs to reach the top floor, then look back towards the warehouse to see the duck facing away on a pipe running along the west wall. Graniny Gorki South Nestled in a tree in the centre of the area. The best way to hit it is to climb the tree next to the raised platform in the centre of the area and use the branch to drop onto it, before looking south-east to see the duck. Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior On top of the main concrete and metal gate to the complex in the centre of the area. Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Inside Walls On top of the lamp post directly to the left (west) of the main building entrance. Graniny Gorki Lab F1 In the courtyard in the centre of the building, on top of the middle stone window frame on its north side. Graniny Gorki Lab B1 East On a bookcase in the corner of the office directly to your right after you come down the stairs. Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West In the room with all of the terminals and workstations. As soon as you enter through the door, you'll spot it to the right of a typewriter, in the south-east corner. Svyatogornyj South Climb the tree in the central area, then look northeast into the woods from the branch to spy the duck hiding. Svyatogornyj West Follow the right (east) track through the area until you spot a straw-covered death hole to your right, and directly to the left of it, the duck on a tree stump facing away. Svyatogornyj East On a little mound directly to the west of the house, facing away from you—easy to shoot from the porch or nearby but well camouflaged.

Sokrovenno South On a ledge facing towards you next to a climbable tree in the north of the area, just in between the two different paths heading north out of the region. Sokrovenno North At the southern tip of the northeasternmost big rock, at ground level, next to a clump of trees and a hollowed-out tree trunk. It's facing away from you into the cliff, so is hard to spot. Sokrovenno West Follow the stream in the centre of the region to its northernmost point, where you'll find the duck under a little stone arch facing away from you. Krasnogorje Tunnel After climbing the rather long ladder, look up at the pipe to your right in the following tunnel to spot the duck on top of it. Krasnogorje Mountain Base On a rocky outcrop on the left (west) side of the sand dune area with the guards and vultures. The duck is facing away from you as you approach. Krasnogorje Mountainside Follow the path up the cliff and just before you're about to turn left around the corner, you'll spot a rocky ledge ahead with some greenery, and the duck facing away. Krasnogorje Mountaintop On a pile of rocky rubble above the northernmost wall, facing away. This one is well camouflaged, but it's just above a sheet of corrugated metal and some sandbags, just a tiny bit north of the northernmost anti-air cannon. It's also to the right (east) of a small bunker containing supplies. Krasnogorje Mountaintop: Behind Ruins On the snowy rock-strewn slope below you and to the north over the ledge. Simply look slightly down and scan the snow-covered rocks to spot it. Krasnogorje Mountaintop Ruins In the lower southern section with the metal bedspread, look through the hole in the roof to see the duck on the edge of it.



After this point, you'll drop down into a boss arena in Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel, which is a point of no return for any of the above. As with Ocelot, there is a Gako to find in the boss arena before you beat him, which I'll start with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel In The Fury's boss arena. Head to the far southwest corner of the arena, close to the ladder, head slightly north and look through the first gap to your left to spot the duck on a pipe. Groznyj Grad Southwest In the south of the map, you'll find six tank hangars, three facing three. Look on top of the northern-easternmost one at the front to spot the duck. Groznyj Grad Northeast In the east of the area, you'll find a watchtower surrounded by metal fences with barbed wire. The duck is on the southwest pillar of the fence, just next to the small corrugated metal building. Groznyj Grad Northwest In the courtyard you'll spot two rows of four tanks. The duck is on top of the second tank in the front row, going south to north, on the hatch just behind its searchlight. Groznyj Grad Southeast Climb onto the roof and then look south to spot the duck on top of a speaker pole just past the armoured car below you. Groznyj Grad Torture Room Head right as you come in and take the door on the right to find the duck on a shelf in a room with a poster of Tamika Rawson. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing Just to the left of where you enter, there are some tables with seats with ashtrays on them and some plants against the wall. The duck is hiding in the greenery, facing away. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing Corridor Head down the corridor (coming from the main lab) and then look left (south) through the window at the far end to spot the duck on a ledge.

After you enter Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing as Raikov (from the corridor), you'll hit what is kind of a point of no return. You will return to the base, but honestly, I'm not sure all of the areas remain accessible. I'd say it's best to grab all of the above before you do this.

For the following Gako in Tikhogornyj, you'll need to meet Eva behind the waterfall first to get a gun, then backtrack. Both returning to Groznyj Grad and fighting Volgin once you arm the explosives are points of no return, so grab these as you go.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Tikhogornyj Just to the left of the waterfall at the north end of the area on a ledge. Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall Follow the tunnel north and look right into the second fenced-off alcove you pass to spot the duck on top of a crate. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Wing In the metal rafters of the roof on the right side of the hangar. The easiest way to spot it is to head to the south side of the Shagohod near the crates, and then look up to the right to spot it. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Wing B1 To the right (east) of where you start the fight against Volgin, on a metal-grated box set into the wall, the duck is facing away from you.

After this, you'll enter a chase sequence where you have to shoot each Gako while travelling at speed. If you're dead set on getting them all, and all of the Kerotans as well, manually save your game in each area of the chase so you can go back and attempt them again, since some of the collectibles are tricky to shoot while on a motorbike. I've also included images of these in the gallery below because they're uniquely annoying. I'd also suggest using a sniper rifle (depending on your aim) or the RPG to hit these.

Image 1 of 9 Groznyj Grad (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Runway South (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Runway (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Runway (cont) (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (cont) (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge North (Image credit: Konami) Lazorevo South (Image credit: Konami) Lazorevo North (Image credit: Konami)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Groznyj Grad When Eva stops in the courtyard with the tanks and you have to shoot the guards on the covered walkway between the labs, the duck is on the tower to your left just below the railing. Groznyj Grad Runway South The second time Eva stops to let you shoot guards in between two buildings, look at the barrel on your left to see the duck on top of it, facing away from you. Groznyj Grad Runway Turn around and face ahead of you and then count the numbered signs on the left side of the runway. The duck is on top of sign number 11. Groznyj Grad Runway (cont) Count the numbers on the left side of the runway. The duck is on the fence between 25 and 26 near the end. It's quite hard to shoot since the Shagohod will be nudging you, so time your shot. Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge On the opposite side of the ravine, just to the right of the bridge, facing towards you on a snowy ledge. This one is hard to spot because of the distance. Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (cont) After you get off the bike, head to the south side of the arena where the broken bridge is. On the snapped end of the bridge sticking up near you, you'll see the duck. Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge North On the right side front bumper of an armoured car to the left of a watchtower, after Eva says "It's an ambush!". Lazorevo South Quite hard to spot because it's all woodland, but to the left of the track Eva follows, on a fallen tree facing towards you. This is quite close to the end, just after a section where you go downhill, then swerve a bit to the left. Use an RPG. Lazorevo North On a rock on your right side as Eva crosses the river on her motorcycle, close to the start. Really hard to hit, so recommend sniping as you descend the hill before crossing or blasting it at point-blank as you pass, with an RPG.

These are all of the ones located in the chase sequence. After this, you've just got three more to find in the subsequent areas on foot, including the final boss arena:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Zaozyorje West Taking the west route down the map, you'll find a log bridge. Stand in the middle and look down to your right (west) to see the duck on a ledge lower down in the ravine. Zaozyorje East On a ledge at the north edge of the clearing at the far end of the area, just to the left of where you exit. Rokovoj Bereg In the final boss arena, on top of a tree in the north-east centre of the map.

If you've stuck with me this long, well done! That's all 64 Gakos collected. Enjoy your Ga/ko title, but also I'm fairly sure doing this unlocks the AT-Camo as well (it's hard to tell from the way the game presents its end-of-playthrough rewards).