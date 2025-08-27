Finding all Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater shouldn't be too hard for veterans of the original, but chances are you've forgotten where a few of these 64 frogs are in the last 20 years. Happily, they are a lot easier to find than the new Gako collectibles, but there are still a few tricky ones squirrelled away in hard-to-spot places.

If you haven't played Metal Gear Solid 3 before, then all of these will be new. You might want to try finding them yourself, but if not, this Kerotan location guide will serve your needs. Make sure to save often and be aware of the points of no return. I call them out in the guide itself, but if you miss any Kerotans (and don't have a save to revert to), you'll be scuppered for that run.

The good news, at least, is that you can always hop into a save to find a Kerotan location and then jump right back to your most recent save. It'll still count for that playthrough, meaning you don't have to replay any of the intervening time.

All Kerotan locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Here I'll run through all 64 Kerotan locations, including the primary points of no return that'll stop you from going back and collecting them (though it's best to collect each as you pass through). If you want to grab the new Gako locations as well, make sure to have our guide open at the same time:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Dremuchij South Head right up the hill to find it on a raised rock just next to where you can drop down. Dremuchij Swampland After the swamp, head up the hill, then look off into the woods on your right. Dremuchij North On top of a tree stump in the northeast of the area, just to the right (east) of where you exit. Dolinovodno On top of the left (west) post at the south end of the bridge. Rassvet Head towards the open ruined building directly north of you as you enter and look through the gap in the brick wall under the stairs to spot it.

You'll hit a point of no return when you find Sokolov in Rassvet, and will no longer be able to access the above anymore. Apart from the first Kerotan in Dremuchij East, you won't be able to get any of the others until you reach Rassvet again and get a gun:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Locations Dremuchij East On the west side of the map right after you land, under a fallen tree. Rassvet Under the stairs, close to the gap in the brick wall where you had to shoot the original one in this area. Dolinovodno Head to the north side of the bridge, then turn immediately right and look up at the ledge to see it. Dremuchij North Climb the tree in the centre of the area, walk out on the branch, then look at the left (west) side of the little hill to your north to spot it in a clear area. Dremuchij Swamp Head left (west) from the little island into the beachy bit with all the crocodiles and look behind the northernmost tree. Dremuchij South Head to where you landed at the start of the game, hop over the log into the little area to the northwest with the snakes, and look straight ahead to spot it on a rocky ledge. Chyornyj Prud Underwater on the northern side of the lake, underneath the branch with the Gako, just to the left (west) of the area exit. Bolshaya Past South Once you pass both electric fences and arrive at the opening guarded by two soldiers, head right (east) along this fence to find this frog in a clump of trees. Bolshaya Past Base Under the chair by the desk in the central concrete building.

Entering Bolshaya Past Crevice from Bolshaya Past Base is a point of no return, as you enter a boss arena (which has a Kerotan hidden in it) and then enter a set of new areas afterwards:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Locations Bolshaya Past Crevice During the fight with Ocelot, head to the southeast end of the rocky platform you're on and look across the gap to the grassy area to spot the frog by a tree. Chornaya Peschera Beach Cave On a ledge overlooking a hole in an eastern chamber of the cave, just next to where you find the NVG. Progress up the left (west) side of the area till you crawl through a rat-filled tunnel, reach a northern chamber with the bats, then crawl through a toad-filled tunnel to enter the chamber with the frog. Chornaya Peschera Cave From the entrance to The Pain's boss arena, look up at the hole in the ceiling above the central rock platform to spot the frog on a ledge. Chornaya Peschera Cave Entrance Follow the main path until you can turn left (west) into a little alcove with claymores. Once inside, turn around to see the frog on the log above the entrance. Ponizovje South As you enter the area, look immediately to your left and slightly ahead into the rocks to spot the top of the frog's head. Ponizovje West Underwater behind a barred grill just to the north of the boats at the concrete pier, to the left (west) of the wooden pier and yellow door. Ponizovje Warehouse Exterior From where you appear after the cutscene, look to your left above the water gate to spot the frog on the top left of it. Ponizovje Warehouse When you descend to the ground level of the warehouse, look up and to the north at the stone rafters to see the frog close to the ceiling. Graniny Gorki South To the left (west) of the path leading north that exits the area, on a tree branch. Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior Once past the electric fence, head to the west side of the area, left of the gate, to spot the frog in between two trees on a raised rocky ledge. Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Inside Walls In the window of the brick building with the boarded-up door on the east side of the courtyard. Graniny Gorki Lab F1 On the first floor, take the right (east) corridor past some office windows, around the corner, until you spot a locker on your right with the frog on top. Graniny Gorki Lab B1 East On a table in the cell at the far end of the corridor. Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West On a wall shelf on the west side of the room with the table, cabinets and big TV that you pass through close to the entrance. Svyatogornyj South Immediately behind and above you when entering the area, resting on a ledge that's part of a concrete structure. Svyatogornyj West Take the left path (west) after you enter the area to spot the frog on a rocky ledge by a log. Watch out for the death hole concealed just in front of it. Svyatogornyj East In the west room of the house in the centre of the area, on a shelf to the left just as you walk in.

Sokrovenno South By the small concrete building in the northwest of the area. Take the path going right around the side of it to reveal the frog on some rocks. Sokrovenno North Head left (west) as soon as you enter the area to find the frog slightly to the south of a hollow log, next to a single tree. Sokrovenno West Follow the stream in the centre of the region to its southernmost point to find the frog just under a little rock arch. Krasnogorje Tunnel Travel down the tunnel a short way and then turn around to spot the frog hiding behind a pillar to your right (west). Krasnogorje Mountain Base On the top left side of the rocky mountain wall at the end of the area, to the left (west) of where you take the path through to exit Krasnogorje Mountainside On the edge of the roof of the yellow-doored supply building, in the little area with the two anti-air cannons and huts just before you exit the region. Krasnogorje Mountaintop In the southeast corner of the area on the side of a snowy ravine. Krasnogorje Mountaintop: Behind Ruins On the middle section of the base's closest radio tower, just above the big number 7, on a ledge. Krasnogorje Mountaintop Ruins In the southern room down the stairs with the metal bed, on a wooden shelf just above it.

Once you enter Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel and climb down the ladder, you'll enter another boss and a point of no return. There is a Kerotan to find in this arena, and you can technically shoot it before the fight, so I suggest doing that:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel Follow the main path down the stairs until the area opens out into a big room with pillars. The frog is on a pipe directly to the north of you. Groznyj Grad Southwest In the south of the map, you'll find six tank hangars, three facing three. Look through the slightly open door of the middle one on the left (west) side to spot the frog on a tank barrel. Groznyj Grad Northeast In the northeast of the area, you'll find a small concrete building with food supplies inside and a tunnel you can drop down into nearby. Crawl along this and then turn right when you can to find the frog behind some bars Groznyj Grad Northwest In the inaccessible fenced-off area with the watchtower just to the west, the frog is at the top of the stairs you can spy over the fence, to the right (north) of the tower. Groznyj Grad Southeast Head to the southeastern corner of the area and look towards the building to the north. The frog is on the south-east roof corner of that building. Groznyj Grad Torture Room Head left when you enter, go through the door at the end of the corridor, then look right to spot the frog under a desk. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing Take the north staircase, then look to your right (north) as you enter a room to find the frog on top of a shelf. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing Corridor Enter the corridor and turn immediately left (south) to look out the window and spot the frog on top of a speaker pole outside.

Once you enter Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing as Raikov, you'll hit another point of no return, sort of. You will still return to the base later, but honestly, it's better to grab the above while you can, since it's not clear whether all areas of the fortress remain accessible.

For the Kerotan in Tikhogornyj, you won't have a gun, but you can stab it with the fork you got in the prison. Either that or go to Eva behind the waterfall first to get your gun. Returning to Groznyj Grad and arming the explosives (starting the fight with Volgin) are points of no return, so grab the following as you pass:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Tikhogornyj At the south end of the area, close to where you start, under a log where the river flows south out of the region. Stab it with your fork or backtrack once you have a gun. Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall In the final room with the ladder, look behind you to the south-west to spot the frog above on a pipe. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Wing On the west side of the Shagohod. Climb the left stairs, follow the walkway north until you reach the boxes with panels and buttons on your right (east) side. The frog is behind the middle railing between them. Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Wing B1 When your battle with Volgin starts, look immediately up to your left (west) to see the frog on the edge above the arena.

You'll enter a chase sequence after this, where you have to shoot each Kerotan while on a motorbike. Make sure to manually save your game in each area of the chase so you can go back and try to shoot them again if you miss. Since these are such a pain, I've included images in the gallery below. I'd also suggest using a sniper rifle (if you're a decent shot) or the RPG to hit these:

Image 1 of 9 Groznyj Grad (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Runway South (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Runway (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Runway (cont) (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (cont) (Image credit: Konami) Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge North (Image credit: Konami) Lazorevo South (Image credit: Konami) Lazorevo North (Image credit: Konami)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Groznyj Grad At your first stop on the bike, Eva will say "Look out!" and some guards will start shooting at you. On the tower ahead, you can see the frog inside on top of a searchlight. Groznyj Grad Runway South The first time Eva stops the bike to let you kill some guards in the courtyard with the two forklifts, look at the seat of the left one to see the frog on it. Groznyj Grad Runway Turn around and face ahead of you, and then count the numbered signs on the left side of the runway. The frog is on top of sign number 7. Groznyj Grad Runway (cont) Same as before, face forward and count the numbered signs on the right side of the runway. The frog is on sign number 18. Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge On an arch under the bridge to your left. You'll have to stand up in order for it to become visible on the side of the bridge closest to you. Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (cont) After you blow up the bridge and start fighting the Shagohod, the frog is just to your left (west) in the northwest section of the arena, on a concrete structure under a radio tower. Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge North After the first ambush, Eva will briefly stop at a red and white road barrier with an armoured car and some soldiers shooting at you. The frog is between two of the barrier sections on your left. Lazorevo South You'll want to face forward and then keep an eye on your right. Not too far into the chase, you'll spot it in front of a rock on the right side of the track, looking towards you. Lazorevo North Shortly after the start, when you begin descending the slope, the frog is on top of a rock just to the left of the track in plain sight.

These are all of the Kerotans located in the chase sequence. There are just three more to find after this in the subsequent areas, including the final boss arena:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Region Location Zaozyorje West Taking the west route down the map, you'll find a log bridge. Stand in the middle of the bridge and look down to your left (east) to see the frog on a ledge lower down in the ravine. Zaozyorje East Where the path first splits into two, look behind the big tree in between the fork to spot the frog. Rokovoj Bereg On top of a tree in the south-east centre of the map, south of the tree with the Gako on it.

If you've got them all, congrats! That's all 64 Kerotans collected. You'll get the Kerotan title and the Stealth Camo as rewards when you complete the game, plus the "It Ain't Easy Being Green" achievement.