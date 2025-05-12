Doom: The Dark Ages launch times, release date, and advanced access period
Like most new Xbox games, you can play Doom early if you pony up.
John Doomguy, aka. The Doom Guy, aka. The Doom Slayer, aka. William Joseph Blazkowicz III is back for another wacky adventure. We liked it quite a bit, though not as much as Doom Eternal, and you know the drill by now with modern triple-A releases: A game simply isn't allowed to have a single release date anymore. I like the new school name "advanced access," because "early access" is already a thing, but I might be the only one who cares about the rules anymore.
Pre-order purchasers of Doom: The Dark Ages will be able to start playing the game in the evening of May 12 in the Western Hemisphere, while African and Eurasian gamers can load in during the wee hours of May 13. For non pre-order plebs, meanwhile, the game will unlock in the evening of May 14 in North and South America. Below, I've embedded Bethesda's official map of release times, while further on I've listed them in text format.
When is the Doom: The Dark Ages unlock time?
Doom: The Dark Ages unlock times by time zone
- 5 pm PT, May 14 (Los Angeles)
- 8 pm ET, May 14 (New York)
- 7 pm CT, May 14 (Chicago)
- 1 am BST, May 15 (London)
- 2 am CEST, May 15 (Berlin)
- 10 am AEST, May 15 (Sydney)
- 12 pm NZST, May 15 (Auckland)
Doom: The Dark Ages early access unlock times
Doom: The Dark Ages advanced access launch times by time zone
- 5 pm PT, May 12 (Los Angeles)
- 8 pm ET, May 12 (New York)
- 7 pm CT, May 12 (Chicago)
- 1 am BST, May 13 (London)
- 2 am CEST, May 13 (Berlin)
- 10 am AEST, May 13 (Sydney)
- 12 pm NZST, May 13 (Auckland)
Can you preload Doom: The Dark Ages on PC?
Yes, preloading Doom: The Dark Ages is live on PC at the time of writing. Both advance access and standard pre order customers should be able to preload.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
