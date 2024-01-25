TV & Video Coupons for January 2024

Jacob York is a Branded Content Editor and Writer for Future, focusing on the Games and Tech verticals. Jacob's previous writing experience encompasses everything from award winning plays to websites about tree removal services. The tree removal website also won an award.





A native of Fairdealing, Kentucky, Jacob has made Atlanta, Georgia his home for much of his adulthood. In his spare time, he enjoys learning how to bake, spending time at a theme park with his wife, and doing "product research" by diving into a video game. A creative through and through, Jacob would like to take a moment to remind you to support your local Equity hiring theatre.