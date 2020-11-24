Cheap gaming laptop deal: this HP Pavilion with a GTX 1650 is only $450

Black Friday week is now the best time of the year for scouring cheap gaming laptop deals, and quite frankly, it does not get much cheaper than this HP Pavilion for one with discrete graphics. Specifically, it serves up a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, for the delightfully low price of $449.99 at Best Buy.

That is $250 below its list price, and just as importantly, you are not settling for an under powered machine. Granted, the Nvidia GTX 1650 is not a speed demon, but it's a hell of a lot better than gaming on integrated graphics, which is what you would normally find in a sub-$500 gaming laptop.

It also comes with a respectable CPU, that being the Ryzen 5 4600H. Released earlier this year, the Ryzen 4000H series is AMD's fastest mobile offerings, with Zen 2 underneath the hood. In this case, it sports six cores and 12 threads, with a 3GHz base clock and 4GHz boost clock. It is a reasonably fast chip that is usually found in laptops that cost a few hundred dollars more than this one.

HP Pavilion | 15.6-inch | Ryzen 5 4600H | GTX 1650 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $699.99 $449.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

You can't get a gaming laptop for under $500, they said. And if you do, it will have crummy integrated graphics, they said. Well, THEY were wrong. This HP Pavilion rocks a 6-core/12-thread Ryzen CPU and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It's not going to win any sprints, but can offer a nice pace in games like Doom Eternal and Apex Legends.

The 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD are not terribly exciting, but both are par for course in this price range. And according to the user reviews, you can open up this laptop to add more RAM or storage, if needed. And of course Black Friday deals abound on both, in case you pounce on this and want to upgrade it right out of the gate.