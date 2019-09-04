Black Friday gaming monitor deals

Picking up a Black Friday monitor deal is one of the smartest things you can do with your gaming funds. After all, decent displays can be expensive, especially when you start increasing the size and adding in things like HDR, G-Sync, and higher refresh rates. While TN displays are relatively affordable in 2019, they typically have worse image quality than IPS monitors—easily the best picks for gaming, but at a premium price point. Fortunately, monitors are usually a staple of Black Friday deals that run through November and December, and you'll often find decent savings on all kinds of panels (along with pretty much every other PC accessory), making them a little more attainable.

What you tend to find with Black Friday monitor deals is that the more you're willing to spend, the larger the savings tend to be. So, while you might just want to save your dollars and get the cheapest screen you find, it often pays to set a budget in advance and try to get the absolute best monitor you can for that pre-set quantity of cash. Your monitor is something that could potentially last through several PC upgrade cycles, but if you scrimp on features when you buy it, then you'll miss out on stuff like 4K and 240Hz even if your current (or future) gaming PC itself is fully capable of outputting it. Think about where you want your gaming to be in a couple of years time, and that should inform your monitor choice. Plan now, keep and eye on prices, bookmark this article and we'll help you find a superb display when Black Friday rolls around in November.

Black Friday monitors—when do they go on sale?

While actual Black Friday isn't until November 29, you can expect the deals to start well before then. In previous years we've seen sales start about 2 weeks in advance, so you should keep an eye on the monitors you're considering from about November 15 onwards. Because Black Friday is relatively late in the month this year, you can expect to see the sales running into Christmas. There's usually a bit of a lull in early December, but with Cyber Monday happening on December 2 and all the deals from that expected to run until a week after (December 9) then you're realistically going to be seeing cheap prices on monitors until Santa's ready to deliver his gifts on Christmas Eve.

In terms of actual buying advice... that's a little trickier. Most retailers save their absolute best deals for Black Friday itself, but there's really no guarantee that your chosen monitor will be a part of that. There's always a headline laptop or two, and you'll definitely find a great keyboard or mouse, but because monitors vary so much and cater to specific needs, it's unlikely that the specific screen you want becomes a headline deal. Our advise, then? If it's late-November or December, and you see a decent chunk of money off the gaming monitor you want: just get it then and there.

Black Friday monitor deals from 2018 (expired)

While they're no longer on sale, it's always good to look at the Black Friday monitor deals from last year, to see the kind of discounts that retailers offer. We've included a selection below to give you an idea of panels that suit different budgets and needs. Again, these are deals from 2018, they're no longer active, and you can expect different models to be on sale in November, but this does give you a clue about what to expect this year.

Acer Predator XB271HU | IPS | 144Hz G-Sync | 1440p | $519

Over the last 12 months, this display has been priced as high as $800. It's been discounted to $549 for most of Black Friday weekend, but here we have a new low of $519. It's out of stock at the moment, but with more on the way. If you don't mind waiting, this is the best price we've ever seen on one of the best gaming monitors you can buy.

LG 32GK650F | VA | 144Hz Freesync | 1440p | $347 ($200 off) This 32-inch LG monitor is nearly 50% off from Buydig via Ebay. It's a high-end gaming display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2560x1440 resolution and AMD Freesync technology.

Acer Predator X27 | IPS | 144Hz G-Sync + HDR | 4K | $1699.99 (Save $300)

This is still the most expensive monitor around, but with good reason: it's the highest of the high end, with HDR added to the list of features along with high refresh rate, G-Sync, and 4K resolution. At $300 off, this is the first major discount we've seen.

How to save money on monitors during Black Friday

Perhaps the biggest problem with Black Friday is that the choice of offers is too bewildering. Every online store is shouting loud about everything it's selling, and it's tough to cut through the madness to separate the genuinely good deals from the overpriced garbage. While we'll be here to guide you during the event itself, here are some money saving tips to help you navigate the savings.

1. Know what you need in advance

Don't be dazzled by retailers trying to sell you the benefits you don't actually need on your gaming monitor. Sure, it'd be great to have a 4K display and, oh gosh, you'll save 20% on this super shiny panel that does all kinds of 4K but... is the rest of your rig really up to that? And will it be 4K ready any time soon? Would you rather boost your fps instead, and get a monitor with an ultra-fast refresh rate? If you sort the rough spec that you're actually looking for before the sales begin, and look at the screens that offer best-in-class performance for those things, it's easier to cut through the noise and find what you're looking for.

2. Keep a couple of price comparison sites bookmarked

While PC Gamer will be bringing you the best deals we can find on monitors, you need to decide whether or not you're buying at the right price for you. Looking at price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel can give you a sense of your chosen monitor's price history, and whether or not you're actually getting a good deal. It's often tempting to hold out for the 'lowest price ever' but our advice is to just look for a decent saving and not get too hung up on the screen hitting rock bottom, because that might not happen during Black Friday and—before you know it—the gaming monitor of your dreams is back up to full price.

3. Look out for extras

What we're increasingly starting to find is that retailers will offer extra items with gaming monitors to sweeten a specific deal. So, whereas you might see that Asus monitor you've been desperate to buy at the same price on Amazon, NewEgg and B&H, one of those sites may give you a rebate, or a code for some free games, or a discount code that is only valid when you check out. It pays to have a nice long read of each product description to make sure you're not missing out on some cheeky extras.

Best gaming monitor deals right now

Not everyone wants to wait until Black Friday to get that sweet new screen. Sometimes, you want something right here and now. These are our top picks of the monitor deals happening right now, and it's worth noting that while some will be cheaper during Black Friday, there's no guarantee the panel you want is going to go lower.

