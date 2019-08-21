Fortnite map guide: the best landing spots and loot locations

Fortnite's map is an amorphous, monstrous thing. It barely resembles its original form, with huge makeovers hitting every corner with each passing season. Keeping up can be difficult, but Fortnite's new locations are easy to navigate as long as you familiarize yourself with all the changing hot spots for loot. Fortnite Season X's map changes aren't a total reinvention, but they do reinvigorate some older POIs in surprising ways.

Season X brought about a number of changes to Fortnite's map, though most are more subtle this time around, and Epic has implied that we'll see significant changes more often.

Below, we take you through what's changed on Fortnite's map this week and detail all the new POIs that arrived with Season X.

New and improved locations for Season X

The soccer stadium is, uhh—it's a pit

An explosion made it disappear, leaving behind glitched consumables on the spot.

Retail Row returns... from the dead!

It was never dead, I suppose, but Mega Mall is gone and Retail Row lives again, this time with Kevin the Cube's purple zombie army in tow.

Tilted Towers is Tilted Town

No destruction or building allowed here. Novel!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Loot Lake

Loot Lake's a low-grav zone now, and the Zero Point functions as a rift.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Dusty Depot

The classic POI is back and now it sparkles. Besides that, it's pretty much just three nondescript buildings. Wahoooo.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Old Factories and meteor

The meteor is frozen in the sky and functions as a low-grav zone. Head inside for little loot. It's about to hit the factories too, which is one of Fortnite's oldest POIs. For some reason you can search objects here, but I haven't figured out why.

Basic tips and the best landing spots

We’ll jump into specific locations soon, but first, here’s five tips to think about on your descent, no matter where you’re aiming. And if you’re after tips for the game more generally, here’s a good list .

1. Catch people unaware as they leave major locations

If ten people land on a town, then one person will make it out alive with all the best loot. One advantage to dropping away from those locations is that you can gear up and then swing back around, catching those victors unaware when they think everyone is dead. If you can get a clean shot at somebody without them knowing where you are then you’ll have the upper hand, no matter how good their weapons are. And if you kill them, the spoils are all yours.

2. Drop late if you want peace and quiet

Most players will impatiently drop earlier in the Battle Bus’s journey because they don’t fancy waiting around. Use that knowledge to your advantage. If you’re after action, drop early. If you want a slow and steady game, leave it late.

3. Go the distance

The further the drop location you’ve picked is away from the path of the bus, the less resistance you’ll meet when you land. So, if the bus is hanging left on the map, the named locations on the right will be less busy. Pull your parachute early to travel further (the map is small enough that you can reach pretty much any location).

4. If you’re playing solo, head for more secluded spots

If you’re alone, you can get away with heading for smaller drop spots. A chest or two will give you enough gear to get your started, but trying to spread that across a duo or a four-man squad is difficult. So, if you’re playing with friends, aim for larger locations than you’re used to.

5. Keep your eyes on the sky

This is the most important thing to remember when you drop. You need to be aware of both where you’re aiming and where other players are dropping around you. Turn around in the air and look for parachutes, making a mental note of where others have landed. The more information you have, the better shape you’ll be in for the ensuing fight.

Without further ado, here are a few drop locations that will set you up nicely for a Victory Royale. We'll be sure to add more as we spend time with Season 8.