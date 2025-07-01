Mecha Break launch times and release date

It's impossible to deny the simple pleasures of a mech battler, suiting up and blasting other players in either a hulking tank or a nimble fighter jet. Amazing Seasun Games' Mecha Break is no exception, though you'll have to figure out its global release times before you can hop into the pilot's seat yourself.

Below, I've listed the launch times for various regions, so you know when you can suit up. Since it's not a midnight launch across all time zones, it does get a little complicated, especially for those in North America.

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

The Mecha Break release date is July 1st, though this will be July 2nd in some territories. The game launches at the following times, based on your region, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles:

9 pm PDT, July 1 (Los Angeles)

11 pm CST, July 1 (Chicago)

12 am EDT, July 2 (New York)

5 am BST, July 2 (London)

6 am CEST, July 2 (Berlin)

12 pm CST, July 2 (Beijing)

1 pm KST, July 2 (Seoul)

1 pm JST, July 2 (Tokyo)

If you're based in the UK like I am, then the 5 am launch is a pain in the backside—no, Seasun Games, I'm not going to pull an all-nighter, nor am I waking up at 5 am.

There isn't an early access window or anything of the sort like we're increasingly seeing with other releases, so everyone can boot up the game when it's live in each region.

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

It's worth pointing out that, while Mecha Break is already free, it actually features Xbox Game Pass benefits for both PC and console players. Subscribers can get:

Exclusive Emerald Surge Black Ops costume for pilots

Exclusive Emerald Surge design for the Alysnes mech

An Xbox insignia

Airdrop Support Pack that gives you 10x Cargo Rocket Beacon 1, 5x Cargo Rocket Beacon 2, and 3x Repair Station Beacon V

Can you preload Mecha Break?

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Preloading for Mecha Break went live on Sunday, June 29, letting you download the game ahead of the release time. All you need to do is head over to the game's Steam page and click "pre-load" to get going. The pre-load is just over 30GB, so you'll have plenty of time to get it done before launch.