Get an entire tabletop role-playing library for the price of one book, thanks to what might be the most impressive bundle of RPGs I've ever seen in my 22 years in the hobby

One of my favourite TTRPG products in years, the Dragonbane core set, is included in the bundle.

We're spoiled for great TTRPG bundles these days, and it's easy to get a bit jaded about it. Oh another 20 amazing books for just $25 dollars, eh? Ho hum.

So it's heartening to discover today that a bundle can still absolutely blow my socks off. I don't think I've ever seen a deal quite like this before.

Savage Worlds is an accessible system for running action-packed adventures in any genre or setting you like. (Image credit: Pinnacle Entertainment Group)

Humble Bundle's Roll Big or Go Home RPG Megabundle really is… well, a mega bundle. It's like getting an entire library of games—one that would be deemed a respectable collection for someone who's been in the hobby for a decade or more—all in one fell swoop, for just $40 / £29.19.

There are 57 items in there for a wide variety of different games, which makes it a bit tricky to sum up (especially as several of them are actually multiple books together!)—so let me just call out some of the stand-out inclusions:

Not only do you get the Dragonbane core book, but the entire core set—that's a full campaign ready to go for one of the best new fantasy TTRPGs around. I'm running it myself as my weekly game at the moment, and loving it to bits.

Savage Worlds Adventure Edition is a fantastic TTRPG for high-action adventure, and a great alternative to D&D. Here it comes with a ready-to-go campaign setting—the enduringly popular Deadlands , which combines fantasy and horror with the Wild West.

Apocalypse World is a vital slice of TTRPG history—the original game that spawned the now ubiquitous Powered by the Apocalypse system and inspired countless others.

Teen superhero game Masks is one of the most beloved of those PbtA games, and a personal favourite of our own Harvey Randall.

The Wildsea is set in a surreal post-apocalypse where rampant forests have engulfed the landscape. (Image credit: Mythworks)

The Gumshoe system's innovative investigation mechanics make it perfect for games of tense mystery-solving, and the bundle gets you three of its best games— Mutant City Blues (cops investigating super-powered crimes), Fear Itself (genuinely frightening modern horror), and the absolutely iconic Night's Black Agents (super-spies vs a vampire conspiracy), a must-have for anyone's collection.

Both Cyberpunk RED and The Witcher TTRPG are included, as well as the official Dishonored and Homeworld adaptations. I can't vouch for the system design in these, but for fans of the videogames they're all lavish tributes to flick through, and full of lore.

It wouldn't be a library without at least one forbidden tome in it, so of course the foundational and ever-popular Call of Cthulhu is included.

is included. There's a nice selection of deserved indie darlings in there, including Spire (revolution and weirdness in a politically charged fantasy city), The Wildsea (sail across a bizarre forest world on a chainsaw boat), and Slugblaster (radical teens pull dumb stunts in other dimensions).

Call of Cthulhu still boasts the best range of Lovecraftian adventures in the hobby. (Image credit: Chaosium)

I have to stop somewhere, but even having called out all of those, there's still a ton more games I feel bad for not mentioning. I love how diverse a collection it is, too—you don't just get a lot of games, you get a real variety, covering the whole spectrum of different styles of TTRPG available in 2025, as well as a good chunk of the hobby's history. Whether you like old school fantasy, slick modern action, improv-heavy drama, or, er, the Power Rangers, there's something in here for you.

It's $40 / £29.19 to get the whole lot (total value $1,227 / £895.65!), but unusually for Humble Bundle, the cheaper tiers are still great if you want to spend a bit less. $25 / £18.24 gets you 38 items, and $15 / £10.94 gets you 19, but even at that lowest tier you're still getting great games like Symbaroum, Goblin Quest, and the Doctor Who RPG.

Dark fantasy TTRPG Symbaroum, by Free League, has some of the best artwork you'll ever see in a game. (Image credit: Free League)

They do, however, pull the usual trick of including a few sourcebooks in the lower tiers without their accompanying core books. So for example you'll end up with a bunch of Modern AGE adventures without the core rules to run them. Sneaky and unnecessary, but even accounting for that I think both tiers are still great value.

As ever, you'll get all these books as PDFs—and you also get keys for them on popular TTRPG store DriveThruRPG, allowing you to download them from your library there if you prefer and easily keep on top of any future updates to the files.

If the Roll Big or Go Home bundle has piqued your interest, make sure you grab it before it disappears—by my calculations it's only around until July 21. Then you can spend the rest of the month planning the 50 different TTRPG campaigns you want to run.