Every boss we've found in Elden Ring so far, and how to beat them

As you'd expect from any Souls game, there are plenty of Elden Ring bosses to keep you on your toes. When you're starting out, you might be more concerned with getting the right class or build for your playstyle. Soon enough, though, you'll be thrown into a fight with an intimidating—and probably weird-looking—boss, and you might be left wondering the best way to defeat it.

The main bosses are a lot tankier than other Souls games, and it feels like Elden Ring multiplayer was intended to be a big focus. Your power increase seems a lot slower, too, so some of these bosses can pose a real challenge early on. So if you're ready to face off against the bosses in Elden Ring we've discovered so far, here's where to find them and tips to help you survive each encounter.

How Elden Ring bosses work

It's not just the main bosses you'll need to contend with—open-world bosses are a cool new addition in Elden Ring. You might be wandering through a lake suddenly to have a dragon land on you, Skyrim-style, or be crossing a bridge and have to defeat its horseback-mounted guardian. The fights using your Elden Ring mount, Torrent, give combat a whole new dimension, a little like Sekiro's speed and jumping turned up to 11.

You'll also face bosses within the dungeons scattered throughout the world. The difference between most dungeon bosses and their main game counterparts feels like night and day in terms of health and difficulty. A dungeon might require you to fight a few rooms of enemies to get to a boss, whereas big bads like Godrick need you to assault a fortress and fight an entire army.

When you're not focused on core progression, you'll spend your time building up souls and strength through dungeons and open-world bosses as a way to get stronger for the challenges the main story throws at you. This guide should help you do just that.

All the bosses in Elden Ring we've found so far

Main

Grafted Scion

Reward: N/A

Location: On the bridge after leaving the Chapel of Anticipation

This boss has many arms, long combos, and a scream that hurts you. You aren't expected to win this fight. You will face them later in the game, though, and the best advice is to use ranged attacks, get behind them, or bring a shield. They are very hard to beat with just dodging due to the sheer frequency and speed of their combos.

Soldier of Godrick

Reward: Runes

Location: Stranded Graveyard. Down the hole next to the sitting ghost when you first wake up.

He wields a greatsword but is basically just a jumped-up enemy. Use a jumping charged attack to avoid his running stab and stagger him, then perform a counter to take most of his health.

Reward: Talisman Pouch

Location: After the ballista at the gates to Stormveil Castle.

His variable attack speed is the most challenging thing about Margit. The windup to his club attack, for instance, is very slow, but then he will suddenly draw a knife of light with his other hand and slash you before jumping away and throwing it at you. These throwing knives can be particularly annoying if you're trying to heal after he has just jumped away.

At around two-thirds health, he'll enter his second phase. His combos will be longer, and he'll mix in the hammer, throwing knives, and a sword of light. The opportunities for dealing damage are slim since he's so aggressive, and it's best to stay away from his four attack combo. If you're finding it too hard, you can always summon Sorcerer Rogier, who'll help split his aggro a bit.

Godrick the Grafted

Reward: Remembrance of the Grafted (boss soul)

Location: Stormveil Castle.

Watch out for his earthquake attack, where he'll strike an axe into the ground twice, dealing damage in an ever-larger AoE. He'll also create a damaging whirlwind AoE that increases in size three times. When he activates the third, he'll also spin into the air and slam down with his axe. Thankfully, his regular attacks are easy to dodge, and jumping attacks can prove effective.

Once you get him down to around half health, he'll start screaming and chopping at his arm. Take this opportunity to deal as much damage as you can before he enters his second phase. Right at the start of this phase, sprint for his right side to avoid his arc of flame. Now he'll add fire attacks from his new dragon arm, his AoE whirlwind, and he'll add a third slam to his earthquake. You can summon Nefeli for this fight, but only if you talk to her in a room to the right of the courtyard after you fight the bladed Stormhawks.

Red Wolf of Radagon

Reward: Memory Stone (increases spell memory)

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

This big red doggo is the first boss of the Raya Lucaria Academy, and is extremely aggressive. If you were just fighting a big angry dog, that'd be fine, but this dog also has magic. Throughout the fight it will summon blue swords to fire at you, before jumping in to bite. It also creates a red blade in its mouth with which it slashes from side-to-side and jumps into the air to slam down on top of you. If you're a melee person, it's definitely a good idea to use a summon to provide breathing room.

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Reward: Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen (boss soul)

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

In the first phase, she'll float around the ceiling in a shielded cocoon. To bring her down, hit three child-like scholars with the glowing aura, and the cocoon will break. Rennala will then fall to the floor, letting you deal damage for a set amount of time. Once she starts to glow, back off very quickly to avoid an AoE explosion.

In her second phase, Rennala will transport you to a moonlit lake and start firing sorceries at you, beginning with a beam that will one-shot you if you're not careful. Watch out for the crystal shards she summons to rapidly fire at you. Thankfully, she staggers pretty easily in this phase, and bleed is especially good against her. If the fight goes on long enough, she'll create an AoE shockwave around her and summon different enemies, ranging from wolves to a dragon. If you can summon anything to kite the enemies or attack her, it'll make the fight a lot easier.

Starscourge Radahn

Reward: Remembrance of the Starscourge (boss soul)

Location: Redmane Castle, Caelid

Radahn is a fun boss, but tricky due to his size, aggression, AoE attacks, and unpredictable aggro. When you head through the portal into the boss arena, summon allies using the signs while dodging Radahn's ranged attacks, or using the rubble to block them. Stay at a distance until your allies bring Radahn into melee and he draws his swords.

Now, get on horseback. If you have poison or ranged, I suggest chipping him down while continuing to summon allies with the signs that re-appear once they die. If you're melee, sprint in on Torrent to make charged attacks against his rear/horse when he concludes combos. Generally maintain distance, though, and allow your allies to distract him.

Once he's half health, he'll disappear and return as a flaming comet. While he's away, run around the hill crest and summon more allies. In this phase he'll conjure four meteors around him. Continue to summon Elden Ring Spirit Ashes and chip him down when possible, but stay close to the ridge-crest. When he runs away from you, he's gonna send those meteors flying, so use the hill crest to block them. If you are melee, this fight takes a little while, since it requires some caution in terms of getting hits and not losing Torrent to his seemingly endless attacks. I also don't recommend summoning a friend for this, since it's even harder without a horse.

Draconic Tree Sentinel

Reward: Dragon Greatclaw hammer, Dragon Claw shield

Location: Blocking the back gate into Leyndell

The mounted boss to end all mounted bosses. This guy is tough due his powerful AoE attacks and the lightning he calls down from the sky in his second phase. I recommend summoning a friend and fighting him on foot to split his aggression. In terms of attacks, watch out for his horse spitting flames at you, and in the second phase, when he calls down lightning from the sky. The key to dodging this is rolling just as he dips his shield. If you insist on fighting horseback, deal damage on his shield side, since he can't get at you with his hammer, and jump to avoid his AoEs. When he runs at you, he's going to jump and slam his hammer down.

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Reward: An extra Talisman slot

Location: Leyndell, Royal Capital

This axe-wielding spirit giant is pretty aggressive, but easily manageable if you can split his aggro between two people due to the shape of the arena. The attacks to watch out for are his foward charge and stomp, which breaks the ground in front of him in a cone and hurt you if it hits. His axe combos are relatively easy to dodge, but he also throws his axe, and jumps into the air to slam it down. If you are hitting him and taking his aggro, beware that he may suddenly spin and perform his stomp in your direction.

Morgott, the Omen King

Reward: Remembrance of the Omen King

Location: Leyndell, Royal Capital

Morgott is one of the hardest bosses in the game. He's extremely quick, deals a lot of damage, and his attacks have very wide arcs. I recommend you summon Melina, and an NPC ashes summon like Oleg for the first phase in order to split his aggro. At first he'll just swipe with his sword, throw knives, use his hammer, and summon light swords from above you that split the arena into sections. This is the time to get aggressive if you want Melina to live into the second phase, which is extremely helpful. Anytime he turns his back to hurt her, get some hits, then rinse and repeat. Greatshields can also be good in this first phase due to his purely physical damage attacks.

Once his health is down to half, he explodes in an AoE and his sword will gain what looks to be an occult infusion. Continue as before, but now be aware of his longer combos, and particularly, when his sword turns red and he prepares to attack. If he's pulling his sword back to stab, he's going to rush forward to impale you. Otherwise, it's a two-hit attack, but because the first stun locks you, it's likely you'll die if you're hit by either. The key with Morgott is timed aggression and aggro swapping in order to keep your summons alive, while being aware of his big attacks. He can kill you very quickly in two hits, but if you time things right and dodge appropriately, you should have it.

Open world

Reward: Golden Halberd

Location: West Limgrave. Stranded Graveyard exit

The Tree Sentinelis much easier once you have Torrent, and it makes for your first real horseback challenge. Keep your distance when he's swinging his halberd, then run past on your horse to get a couple of hits in on his rear or shielded side. He is dangerous when up close, but provided you keep evading and making passes, you'll triumph. It also doesn't hurt to bring some Rowa Raisins to heal Torrent.

Flying Dragon Agheel

Reward: Dragon Heart

Location: West Limgrave. The lake east of Stranded Graveyard.

This dragon is tough to fight if you don't have Torrent, but otherwise, it's relatively easy to deal damage while also evading its AoE fire-breathing. One attack to watch out for is when Agheel flies into the sky and hovers, meaning he's about to swoop down on top of you, though it's easy to avoid if you're moving away from the dragon and aren't close by. Once he slams down, be sure to smack him in the head for a little extra damage. Also, beware of his tail spin if you attack him from behind. As ever, bring some Rowa Raisins for Torrent's health.

Night Cavalry

Reward: Ash of War: Repeating Thrust

Location: East Limgrave. At night, on the road south of the Agheel Lake North site of grace.

This mounted boss is pretty aggressive, but you can beat him by staying at a distance and dealing damage when you can. The attacks to watch out for are his jumping downward slash, which can be dodged to either side before getting some hits in, or his horse's quick side barge when you're up close. Generally, it's best to hit his horse from the rear. Chances are it'll die before he does, but if you give him space, he'll summon it again, so keep the pressure on.

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Reward: Bloodhound's Fang greatsword

Location: Forlorn Hound's Evergaol, southernmost point of West Limgrave

Quick tips: This Artorias-esque bestial swordsmen doesn't have too much health, but he is super aggressive. Since he combos for days, it's best to stay at a distance and get hits in when they end. Look out for when he scrapes his claws along the ground to uppercut you, followed up by a quick overhead slash. He also has a jump attack with pretty deceptive range, so it's best to stay well back. Keep getting those hits in between his combos and he'll be dead before you know it.

Crucible Knight

Reward: Aspects of the Crucible: Tail incantation

Location: West Limgrave. Stormhill Evergaol.

This knight is located in the Stormhill Evergaol on the hill, directly to the southwest of the Gatefront site of grace in West Limgrave. His first phase is relatively easy since he has quite stilted movements, but once you knock him past half health, he sprouts wings and a tail. The attacks to be aware of are his sword lunge, which has deceptive range, and when he flies into the air, as he's about to charge you. When he whips his tail out, he also follows up with a tail spin that has massive range, so get ready to dodge.

Tibia Mariner

Reward: Skeletal Militiaman Ashes, Deathroot (Summonwater Village), Tibia Summons sorcery (Wyndham Ruins)

Location: Multiple locations

Quick tips: These undead boatmen turn up throughout the Lands Between, and are harder with each encounter, but the easiest is in Summonwater Village, and can be beaten with Torrent. He only has three attacks: holding his staff up in the air for a very slow AoE shockwave, tilting his boat to splash down and damage you with water, or throwing water at you using his staff. Because of your speed, you can outmanoeuvre the skeletons he summons, just be wary of the one with the scythe at the back of the village who summons skulls that home in on you. There's no real rush with this boss, so just take your time and chip the boatman down.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Reward: Dragon Heart

Location: Near a rocky outcrop to the west of Raya Lucaria Academy

Quick tips: This magic dragon guards the Glintstone Key required to break the seal on the academy door, but you don't have to kill him to get it. If you'd prefer to fight him, he has much the same moveset as Flying Dragon Agheel, except he can also fire spells from his mouth, and has a nasty move where he spins around to bite you when near his tail. Look out for his attack when he hovers before dropping on you, and for him suddenly jumping into the air to rain fire down. The toughest part of this fight is that he's pretty tanky and his blue fire can one-shot you, but as with any dragon, there's a lot to hit.

Dragonkin Soldier

Reward: Dragon Halberd

Location: Siofra River, through the portal in the broken tower by the Worshippers' Woods site of grace.

Quick tips: This crawling giant clad in armour is definitely one to fight on horseback. His main reaching attack has massive range, so you'll want to maintain distance while circling around him to bait it, then get distance when he reaches for you. Spin back and deal some blows, but be careful of when he pulls back his hand as it deals damage. Rinse and repeat.

Dungeon

Beastman of Farum Azula

Reward: Flamedrake Talisman

Location: Groveside Cave, West Limgrave

Quick tips: This boss is pretty easy to beat, helped by the fact that he doesn't have a lot of health. Dodge and block before staggering him with your attacks. He should go down quickly.

Demi-Human Chiefs

Reward: Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools. Beating this boss also allows you to access the island south of Limgrave.

Location: Coastal Cave, West Limgrave.

These two bestial chieftains are better fought individually. Stay near the fire until you've taken out one of them. They are extremely aggressive, so it's worth summoning Old Knight Istvan at the entrance to give you some breathing room. Also beware of the other enemies in the arena, and kill them off quickly as soon as the fight begins to avoid getting overwhelmed.

Stonedigger Troll

Reward: Roar Medallion

Location: Limgrave Tunnels, West Limgrave

Quick tips: This boss is basically the same as the trolls you'll face out in the world, except his weapon combos aren't quite as dangerous. Stick close to his legs, move between his back and his front if he's about to do a downward smash, and you should take him out easily.

Erdtree Burial Watchdog

Reward: Noble Sorcerer Ashes

Location: Stormfoot Catacombs, West Limgrave.

This boss is found in the dungeon, northwest of the Church of Elleh. It isn't so much hard as it is pure nightmare fuel. It honestly looks as if someone glued a knife to the paw of one of those waving cat dolls. It's easy to beat, just watch out for its weirdly timed hovering attack where it rises into the air then slams down.

Black Knife Assassin

Reward: Assassin's Crimson Dagger talisman, Deathroot in the chest behind him.

Location: Deathtouched Catacombs, West Limgrave.

This boss is found in the catacombs dungeon to the east of the Warmaster's Shack on Stormhill, set into the cliff. He's pretty easy, especially if you summon a mob to help you, but if you need an extra advantage, use a weapon that deals holy damage.

Patches

Reward: Cloth Garb and Cloth Trousers

Location: Murkwater Cave, West Limgrave.

Loveable Patches activates when you open a chest in his boss room and will try to rob you. He's easy to beat and will surrender when he falls below half health, allowing you to talk to him. Just try to avoid when his shield is up, and he's stabbing at you with his spear.

Grave Warden Duelist

Reward: Battle Hammer

Location: Murkwater Catacombs, West Limgrave.

It's better to be close to this dual hammer-wielding gladiator since a lot of his attacks just don't seem to connect if you're right up in his face. This also lets you avoid his sweeping chain attacks. Once you get his HP down to around half, he'll roar and enter his more aggressive second phase. You can still stay close-ish to him but beware of his grab attack, where he throws you, rather rudely, across the room.

Mad Pumpkin Head

Reward: Gain access to Selen and her sorceries

Location: Waypoint Ruins, East Limgrave

This metal-headed giant wields a flail that causes blood loss buildup and will suddenly smash his head into the ground to crush you. He's pretty aggressive, and you fight him in a small room, so it's better to stay relatively close, circling around his sides and back while avoiding his sweeping flail attacks. He doesn't have too much health, but try to use sideways slashes to avoid hitting his armoured head.

Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Reward: Golden Seed and Banished Knight Oleg (Fringefolk Hero's Grave), Leaden Hardtear and Cerulean Hidden Tear (Mt. Gelmir)

Location: Fringefolk Hero's Grave, West Limgrave (also Mt. Gelmir)

Quick tips: The best way to beat this boss initially, is to stick to its side and deal damage when you can. Just be aware of its downward paw smashes. Watch out for this boss's tail attacks, and make sure you dodge into them far enough back that you don't get carried along with the tail.

When it roars and rears into the air, get ready to dodge because that grab attack will deal a lot of damage. It'll often conclude this combo by breathing fire, and that's your best time to get hits in. If you damage it enough, it falls to the ground, letting you deal a counter to its glowing eye. At around half health, it will glow before performing an AoE explosion that also makes pillars of light come out of the floor, so untarget and run for your life.

Ruin Golem

Reward: Blue Dance Charm

Location: Highroad Cave, West Limgrave

This is pretty easy to beat if you stick around his ankles while staying aware of his stomps. He also likes to slam the end of his weapon into the floor. He'll occasionally kneel down to spew fire, but it's very easy to spot and get a little distance. Like Tower Knight in Demon Souls, slash his ankles enough, and he will topple, letting you perform a strike on his chest.

Ancestor Spirit

Reward: Ancestral Follower ashes

Location: Hallowhorn Grounds, Siofra River

This spirit stag's attacks are pretty easy to dodge. It will try to ram you with its horns and perform slow breath attacks, both on the ground and flying in the air. The main attack to be aware of is its two midair hops before slamming its head down on you. It's best to attack from behind to avoid those horns and just get under its legs to deal some damage.

Spirit-Caller Snail

Reward: Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes

Location: Road's End Catacombs, West Liuria

Sounds like a weird boss name? Well, it's a weird boss! Imagine the Witch of Hemwick from Bloodborne, but as an illusory snail who can summon Crucible Knights to fight you. The key to this boss is: the snail is invisible. Summon a mob or NPC to distract the knight, while you locate the glowing patch of light, and deal some damage to that shelled sucker.

Royal Knight Loretta

Reward: Loretta's Greatbow sorcery, Ash of War: Loretta's Slash

Location: Caria Manor, in the north of West Liuria

This mounted magic knight is a relatively tough fight due to her constantly spamming sorceries. She'll summon swords above her that will fire at you after a delay and home towards you, as well as magic missiles from the bottom of her halberd. These are relatively easy to dodge if you keep your distance. You can deal with her downward strike by dodging into her, then behind her—it'll confuse the third hit of her combo, and let you hit her. As with other horse fights, her weak point is the back of her horse, though be careful when it kicks.

At half health, her sorceries will get worse: they'll be double the amount of swords, the magic missiles will be clusters, and she'll fire a bigger, faster missile with a long windup. Since these home, dodge at the last minute to avoid, then get in hits when you can, before retreating back to a safe distance.

Demi-Human Queen Gilika

Reward: Ritual Sword Talisman in the room behind her

Location: Lux Ruins, Altus Plateau

She may be the queen of the demi-humans, but this wolf-like giant really isn't that tough. You can find her in the basement of the Lux Ruins, which are due north of where the Grand Lift of Dectus comes out on the Altus Plateau. She'll be fairly relaxed to begin with, so deal lots of damage, and when she starts jumping around get under her legs to hit her some more. Just make sure to watch out for her downward smash attacks.

Sanguine Noble

Rewards: Bloody Helice sword

Location: Writheblood Ruins, Altus Plateau

You can find this rapier wielding bleed master in the basement of the Writheblood Ruins. It sits on the western cliffs overlooking that spooky forest in the north. Beware of blood-loss buildup in this fight and his AoE pool that causes it. Also watch out for his speedy attacks and thrown missiles. I recommend summoning wolves, since he struggles to deal with split aggro, and you can all just lay in on him