Elden Ring: How to get the Golden Order Greatsword

If you fancy yourself an Elden Ring treasure hunter, you should definitely seek out the Golden Order Greatsword, one of the game's legendary armaments. Not only is it an extremely fashionable holy blade that appears to be made of pure runes, but it's also very deadly.

As a normal sword for swinging, the Golden Order Greatsword will work as well as any, but its Ashes of War move is where it truly shines (literally). Called Establish Order, the move starts with an outward burst of holy magic that can be immediately followed by a wide slash that shoots a huge energy wave out of the sword.

The best part is that, while this nifty blade will be a chore to find if you're not very far into Elden Ring, there's no ultra-difficult boss standing in its way, just a standard cave. Here's where to find it, with visual aid from RageGamingVideos' helpful video guide:

Elden Ring: Where to find the Golden Order Greatsword

(Image credit: via RageGamingVideos on YouTube)

Not unlike a bunch of other Elden Ring loot, The Golden Order Greatsword is a reward for defeating a boss. You'll need to take on the Misbegotten Crusader boss in the Cave of the Forlorn. This cave sits on the west side of the Mountaintops of the Giants, a snowy region in the north. Because it's one of the later regions in the game, you might have trouble getting in there if you haven't progressed far in the story.

To reach the mountains, you'll need to gain access to the Grand Lift of Rold, which can only be found by traversing through Leyndell, the Royal Capital. That gets you access to the east side of the region, but getting to the west side, where the Cave of the Forlorn is, will require both pieces of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

Once you've used the medallion to reach the west side of the mountains, you can head to the Cave of the Forlorn location as highlighted above and find a giant land octopus guarding the entrance (follow the frozen river east and it's hard to miss). You will need a few Stonesword Keys to open the way, so be prepared.

(Image credit: via RageGamingVideos on YouTube)

From there, you'll just need to traverse the cave and defeat the wielder of the Golden Order Greatsword, the Misbegotten Crusader. This is a relatively uncomplicated boss fight, but take special care to avoid its high damage magic attacks. After the fight, you'll be gifted the Golden Order Greatsword. By default, the sword scales best on faith and has a few hefty requirements to wield properly: 16 strength, 21 dexterity, and 18 faith.