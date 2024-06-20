Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragment locations

Tracking down Elden Ring Scadutree Fragment locations is a key part of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. In case you didn't know, this DLC has a unique levelling mechanic that's separate to the main game. Sure, your accumulated levels count for something, but finding Scadutree Fragments and using them to purchase the blessing at the site of grace will help buff you even further so you can deal with some of the horrors that the Land of Shadow has to offer.

It's not just lots of tough new enemies; unless you're a god of combat, you'll need some Scadutree Fragments to cope with the new bosses, including the extremely tough optional ones. The more fragments you find, the smoother your experience will be. That said, here I've included Scadutree Fragment locations for the first two central areas, which is where you'll find most of them. If you gather all 30 fragments listed here, you'll be pretty darn strong.

Where to find Scadutree Fragments

If you want to earn them for yourself, there are four primary methods to get 90% of your Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree. These are:

Locating Miquella Crosses . Every Miquella Cross you find in the expansion has a Scadutree Fragment next to it. These gold symbols rising out of the ground are easy to spot.

. Every Miquella Cross you find in the expansion has a Scadutree Fragment next to it. These gold symbols rising out of the ground are easy to spot. Churches, but more specifically, in front of headless Marika statues . You'll often find these by the roadside instead of an in an actual church, so keep your eyes peeled.

. You'll often find these by the roadside instead of an in an actual church, so keep your eyes peeled. Dropped by shadowy people carrying sparkling pots . You'll see a lot of shadow people wandering around with pots on their heads, but if you ever spot one with a sparkling pot, kill that enemy and you'll often get a Scadutree Fragment.

. You'll see a lot of shadow people wandering around with pots on their heads, but if you ever spot one with a sparkling pot, kill that enemy and you'll often get a Scadutree Fragment. Defeating certain bosses. For example, the Golden Hippopotamus, and the two Hippopotamus bosses you find out in the world all drop Scadutree Fragments.

Gravesite Plain Scadutree Fragment locations

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

These are the fragment locations for the starting Gravesite Plain region:

1. Found in the Church of Consolation through the woods to the east of the Gravesite Plain site of grace. Look for it in front of the headless Marika statue guarded by the Black Knight.

2. Found to the east-north-east of the Scorched Ruins in a little graveyard with some shadow enemies that summon skull magic projectiles.

3. Found by the Three-Path Cross site of grace under Miquella's Cross where you find Hornsent and Freyja.

4. Found by the Main Gate Cross site of grace under Miquella's Cross where you find Moore and Ansbach.

5. Found by killing the shadow person with the sparkling pot on his head in the graveyard to the southwest of the Cliffroad Terminus site of grace. Get here by taking the cliff trail to the south of the Main Gate Cross site of grace.

6. Found by the hidden Miquella Cross in Belurat, Tower Settlement. From the Stagefront site of grace, head down the spiral stairs to the bottom, then drop down below where the big spider-scorpion is. Go outside and turn immediately left over the rubble to find a set of rooms containing the cross and the fragment.

7. Found in the Messmer soldier camp in front of Castle Ensis, on the far side of the Ellac Greatbridge. Look for a headless Marika statue at the centre of the camp where the road splits.

8. Found by the Three Pillar Cross site of grace, under the Miquella Cross where you meet Thiollier. While on the road to the Suppressing Pillar, look for a left turn that takes you there.

9. Found by the Castle Ensis Checkpoint site of grace, under the Miquella Cross found there as you progress through the area.

Scadu Altus Scadutree Fragment locations

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

These are the fragment locations for the second main region of Scadu Altus, plus a few extra Shadow Keep ones down below:

1. Found by the Highroad Cross site of grace, under the Miquella Cross where you find Leda and Hornsent after Rellana.

2. Found by a headless Marika statue in a tiny soldier camp to the west of the Moorth Ruins site of grace.

3. Found by the Moorth Ruins site of grace, under the Miquella Cross where you meet Dryleaf Dane.

4. Found by killing the shadow person with a sparkling pot on his head by the big hole at the centre of Moorth Ruins. Watch out for the hidden Curseblade enemy he's near to.

5. Found by a headless Marika statue in front of a cave by a lake to the north of the Moorth Ruins

6. Found by the Scaduview Cross site of grace, under the Miquella Cross there. When heading south on the road to the Fort of Reprimand, instead of going through the cave tunnel to the fort entrance, head left and follow the cliff. You'll find a sealed Spiritspring and further along around the corner, some bats guarding the stones you smash to unseal it. Use the spring to jump onto the cliff and follow the path to find the cross.

7. Found in the Church of the Crusade where Fire Knight Queelign invades, by a headless Marika statue.

8. Found by a headless Marika statue on the right side of the road as you enter the Messmer soldier camp in front of the Shadow Keep. This statue can be destroyed by the nearby Furnace Golem if you fight him, so simply look for an item instead if so.

9. Found by defeating the Golden Hippopotamus boss guarding the entrance to the Shadow Keep.

10. Found in the hand of the sunken Marika statue in the Shadow Keep Church District. You can access this area by entering the Shadow Keep via the east entrance and find the statue along your main path through it. You might find it easier to drain the water first so you don't die if you miss the jump to the statue.

11. Found by the Storehouse, Fourth Floor site of grace, under the Miquella Cross you reach as you climb up through the Specimen Storage area.

12. Found just after you defeat Fire Knight Captain Kood at the top of the Shadow Keep and open the door into Messmer's tower. You'll find it just in front of a little Marika statue.

13. Found in a coffin at the base of the waterfall underneath the Recluses' River Upstream site of grace in lower Scadu Altus. You can access this area via the Shadow Keep.

Extra Shadow Keep fragments

There are a couple more Shadow Keep specific fragments that wouldn't fit on this map, so I'm including them as text entries: