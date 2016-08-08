This week’s PC gaming deals

We like cheap PC components and accessories. But you know what we like even more? Expensive PC components and accessories that are on sale! Each week, we have our bargainmeisters bring you a list of the best component, accessory, and software sales for PC gamers.

Some highlights of this week: Deals of the week is back! This week, there's a nice refurbished speaker system on sale, and the Corsair Vengeance K65 keyboard is discounted as well. Bethesda is having a sale on all of its games, most notably of which is the new Doom. The Mega Man Legacy Collection, the first time those classic Mega Man games have officially been on PC, is under $10.

Hardware deals:

— Today only, The Corsair Vengeance K65 keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches is $60 on Newegg .

— The Samson Meteor Mic is down to $50 on NeweggFlash .

— The Logitech z533 3-piece speaker set (certified refurbished) is half-off at $50 on Newegg .

— The Plantronics GameCom 380 headset is $43 on Amazon .

Game deals:

— Doom (2016) is half-off for $30 on Amazon .

— Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition is way down to $15 on GamersGate .

— The Mega Man Legacy Collection is $9 on GamersGate .

— Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition is down to $25 on Green Man Gaming . (It says MAC, but is just the Steam version)

— The Golden Joystick Store still has a bunch of games for %5 less than Steam.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games. Disclosure note: The Golden Joystick Store is operated by Future, which also owns PC Gamer.