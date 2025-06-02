On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Guilty as Sock!

Steam ‌page‌

Release:‌ May 29

Developer:‌ Demon Max

This is a ludicrous PvP courtroom drama about socks having legal battles with other socks. As either defenders or accused, you'll need to make your case, even when the opposition is being completely unreasonable, which is likely to be the case 99 percent of the time. Meanwhile, the prosecutor is played by a real, human character, and is responsible for keeping the courtroom civilized, which is a tall order in an online party game that basically invites the most grievous of trolling. Players can also take the role of witnesses, bailiffs, journalists and jurors. It all sounds like the most chaotic of fun, and as a result, you probably should think carefully before playing with randoms.

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo - Launch Trailer

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ May 28

Developer:‌ Pocket Trap

As the name kinda implies, this is a yoyo-centric top-down action game in the ye olde Zelda mould, or in other words, a "yoyovania" according to studio Pocket Trap. Not only does our protagonist use their yoyo for various traversal tricks, but it's also good for whacking the crap out of the whimsical 16-bit style baddies you'll encounter in the game's "sprawling urban landscape". As Pippit Pipistrello, you need to take the fight to four city crime bosses who are threatening your family's electricity monopoly. This involves a bunch of exploration, some of the aforementioned combat, and lots of tricky and rewarding parkour across a cleverly interconnected map.

Project Warlock 2

Project Warlock II 1.0 Launch Trailer

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ May 29

Developers:‌ Buckshot Software



The original Project Warlock had more OG boomer credentials than most of its contemporaries, by dint of looking like something running on the Wolfenstein 3D engine. For this sequel the tech has made a cosmic leap forward into the Build Engine (Duke Nukem 3D) era, though Buckshot Software cites Quake and Doom 64 as more relevant influences. Either way, this is definitely a retro-styled shooter, with chunky 2D sprite work forced to contend with the more labyrinthine horrors of late '90s 3D map design. The newfound verticality is heavily emphasised, and there are three characters to roll out with.

Decade

Steam page

Release:‌ May 27

Developer:‌ Last Piscean

Here's a fascinating point 'n' clicker about sending children into the past to determine what caused an apocalypse, with a view to hopefully undoing that disaster. This is all done using a retro-futuristic operating system where you'll research "documents, technologies and artefacts" in order to understand that long-forgotten past. It's a fascinating premise, with 20 FMV endings to unlock and, no doubt, a lot of existential dread to contend with.

Sahur: Escape Together

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ May 29

Developer:‌ Goosix Games

As a middle-aged man whose brain was already rotted a decade ago, I only discovered "Italian Brainrot" last week, so I'm no expert. Nor am I really recommending Sahur: Escape Together in particular, but instead using it as an example of a flourishing meme game trend on Steam that threatens to overtake the Backrooms in terms of sheer ubiquity. Just look at this list of forthcoming Italian Brainrot-themed games. As for Sahur: Escape Together itself, it's an online cooperative horror for up to four players that looks kinda shite in that meme-game kinda way, but it has 36 "positive" reviews which is pretty impressive, all things considered.