Ryan Hurst, the voice of Thor in God of War: Ragnarok, will star as Kratos in the God of War TV series on Prime

The God of War TV series being developed for Prime has found its Kratos, and it's a very interesting choice. The title role has gone to Ryan Hurst, known for his work on shows including Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, as well as his portrayal of Thor in God of War: Ragnarok.

It's a tough role to fill: Christopher Judge, who voices Kratos in the God of War videogames, has very definitively made the role his own: He won the Best Performance award at The Game Awards in 2022, and then endeared himself to fans with an acceptance speech that was so long it somehow went from painful to amazing—which he used to segue into a sick burn on Call of Duty the following year. The man is good.

But Hurst is no slouch himself. God of War: Ragnarok is his only listed voice credit on Mobygames, but he nailed it, and in terms of delivering a deep, intimidating voice-of-a-violent-god, I'd say he's a good match for Judge.

There was some speculation that Judge himself was in the running for the role, but he seemed to shoot it down with a message on X in September 2025. Maybe he'll turn up as Thor instead? I'm not a big God of War fan but that would be cool.

Congratulations to Ryan Hurst who will be stepping into the role of Kratos for the upcoming God of War live action series!

Hurst is the only announced member of the cast thus far, but it's still relatively early in the process. The show was first announced in December 2022, but then entirely rebooted a couple years later after the showrunner and producers quit. Sony and Amazon also reportedly wanted the show to go in a different creative direction than originally planned, so they hired a brand-new writing team as well. Ronald Moore, who did the fantastic Battlestar Galactica reboot and a bunch of other stuff I haven't watched, is now heading up the show. For the record, he is not a gamer.