One of my favourite sci-fi B-movie baddies has just been cast as Baldur in Amazon's God of War TV series

Ed Skrein has even played a similar role before.

Baldur squaring up against Kratos
Production of Sony and Amazon MGM's God of War series seems to be ticking along nicely after starting from scratch back in 2024. Ed Skrein has just been added to the cast. The North London actor will play Baldur, the main antagonist from the 2018 God of War game.

As reported by Deadline (via Eurogamer), "Charismatic, unpredictable and armed with a razor-sharp tongue, Baldur lives by his own rules." Skrein, who has played several baddies in the past, is a perfect casting choice in my opinion.

Baldur is completely immune to pain, and the game opens with him seeking out Kratos to see if the old God of war can finally help him feel something. It's a brutal fight, and it's wonderful watching Baldur taunt Kratos even as he gets his face pummeled in. This will be the second time Skrein has played a villain who can't be hurt, the first being Ajax in Deadpool—like I said, perfect casting.

Skrein will be acting opposite Ryan Hurst, who will be playing Kratos. Hurst provided the voice acting and motion capture for Thor in God of War Ragnarök, and was formidable in the role. This is quite a change for Kratos, who has been voiced and performed by Black actors since the original 2005 PS2 game—he was first voiced by Terrence C. Carson in the Greek saga and later fully acted by Chris Judge in the Norse games.

