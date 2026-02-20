There could be a new God of War project involving new Kratos' voice actor Christopher Judge revealed 'late summer', but nobody should feel great about how that news broke

News
News

"I have other projects that I am super excited about."

An image of Kratos from God of War Ragnarok sat in a frigid cave, while his son enters stage left with a deer.
(Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

God of War—the original hack and slash games, not the 2018 reboot/sequel—is getting a remake, which'll also feature TC Carson, the original voice of Kratos. Christopher Judge, however, has 'hinted' at a new God of War project we might be hearing about this year.

I put the word hinted in quotes, because the way this news broke was a series of really unfortunate events. The hot mic moment was reported on by IGN, who spotted it on YouTube channel of streamer Fuzhpuzy while they attended Canada's Fan Expo. I'll talk about the circumstances surrounding it in a moment, but first, the quote itself:

"That will be TC," Judge said, of the remake, "The original guy … And then you'll be hearing about what we're doing, probably late summer." That "we're" seems to imply that Judge is on a God of War-related project with Sony Santa Monica—potentially, applying the due pinches of salt.

The issue, as you can see by the video linked above, is in how the news broke—namely via a discreet filming of Judge's interaction with the YouTuber while they were livestreaming at the expo, implying pretty heavily that he had no idea he was being recorded. Fuzhpuzy has taken to X to apologise, writing:

"Filming was not allowed. When staff told me that, I immediately handed my tripod/camera to the convention’s security staff to hold. I was not trying to film or record anything. In the moment, I didn’t even realize my mic was still attached to me, and none of the security staff mentioned it either.

"There was absolutely no intention to secretly record, leak information, or 'pull insider details.' Anyone who follows me knows I don’t operate like that. I rarely even do IRL content and was genuinely there as a fan to say hello to Christopher, especially after the recent GOW announcements.

In fairness to Fuzhpuzy, I do want to point out that she wasn't drilling him for info, or anything—she only asked him if he was going to be in the remake, not about his future projects. Judge then dropped that "probably late summer" quote of his own volition. I'm personally willing to believe this was all an accident.

