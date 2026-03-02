Between metroidvania Sons of Sparta, a remake of the original trilogy, and a bold new vision of clean-and-dadly Kratos, my cup runneth over with God of War news right now. And yet, somehow, there is more.

Internet detectives—that is, people who look at LinkedIn—have spotted a now-deleted page on the profile of a (purported) senior writer at Sony (via Kotaku). What did they say they worked on? "A new franchise within the God of War universe."

Well, golly gosh. And then who showed up in a Resetera but videogame newsman Jason Schreier, who wrote that "I suppose now it's become obvious what I meant by 'not a new IP but it might feel like one.'"

In essence, Schreier confirmed that the LinkedIn whoopsie was related to another post Schreier made last year, indicating that Sony had been interested in spinning its properties into their own universes and mixing things up with them while it did so. A recent Bloomberg report also dropped some details about a now-cancelled co-op spinoff that Bluepoint Games was working on before its closure, which would have put Atres front-and-centre rather than Kratos.

What could this new project be? Well, the leakers are all out there competing on who can drop the most tantalising 'insider knowledge'—prolific leaker NateTheHate claims Sony's cooking a Faye-fronted game with more of a combat focus—but the simple fact is your guess is as good as mine, at this point.

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Sony's clearly determined to cook up a vast banquet of God of War content, and it has a lot of past games to draw on to get it done. And hey, it's not like the series hasn't made big shifts before, from the gore-and-sex-filled sketch in a teenager's notebook that was the original series to the sad-dad-a-thon that hit the PlayStation 4 in 2018.

Would Sony be up for taking another big swing? It seems more likely than not. Sure, give me that Faye game. I'm always very up for putting Deborah Ann Woll in more things—that's what I think.