Live-action Far Cry TV series starring It's Always Sunny's Rob Mac will mimic the games' standalone format, with each season given 'a new setting following a new cast of characters'

Back in August, Ubisoft announced a live-action Far Cry TV series was coming to FX, co-created by Noah Hawley of Alien: Earth and Rob McElhenney, who now goes by Rob Mac, of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Weirdly, the announcement, which appeared on Ubisoft's own website on August 9, promptly disappeared, and Ubisoft pretty much tried to pretend it never happened.

Today, Ubisoft continued to pretend it never announced the Far Cry series at FX by announcing the Far Cry series at FX. Again. The details of the show are pretty much what we already knew, but this time, there are quotes to go along with them. So, that's something!

"What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it's an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo [another FX/Hawley joint] is a variation on a theme," said Hawley. Just like the Far Cry games, each season of the show will be "set in a new setting following a new cast of characters," according to Ubisoft.

"Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created," Mac said, who will executive produce as well as star in the show (presumably in more than just the first season). Mac and Ubisoft recently concluded business on another videogame-themed show, Mythic Quest, which was canceled in April 2025 after four seasons.

Well, heck, I'll definitely be watching because I like shows where someone runs around shooting people in a beautiful part of the world, and there are a lot of locations to choose from: Micronesia, Central Africa, Southeast Asia, Nepal, Montana, Cuba…

Wait a second. There was that other Far Cry game no one really talks about: the caveman one! So the real question is, do you think they'll go for broke and do a season set in the Stone Age of Far Cry Primal? I'd really like to see Mac as a caveman.

This isn't the first time Far Cry has been adapted for a different-sized screen. The direct-to-video Far Cry movie directed by Uwe Boll in 2008 was a notorious suckfest, though Netflix animated series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is, as I understand it, pretty good.