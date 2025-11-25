Live-action Far Cry TV series starring It's Always Sunny's Rob Mac will mimic the games' standalone format, with each season given 'a new setting following a new cast of characters'

News
By published

It's Always Sunny in Micronesia, and Africa, and Nepal, and Montana, and... the Mesolithic era?

Far Cry guy with Rob Mac&#039;s face superimposed
(Image credit: Ubisoft / FX)

Back in August, Ubisoft announced a live-action Far Cry TV series was coming to FX, co-created by Noah Hawley of Alien: Earth and Rob McElhenney, who now goes by Rob Mac, of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Weirdly, the announcement, which appeared on Ubisoft's own website on August 9, promptly disappeared, and Ubisoft pretty much tried to pretend it never happened.

Well, heck, I'll definitely be watching because I like shows where someone runs around shooting people in a beautiful part of the world, and there are a lot of locations to choose from: Micronesia, Central Africa, Southeast Asia, Nepal, Montana, Cuba…

