Live-action Far Cry TV series starring It's Always Sunny's Rob Mac will mimic the games' standalone format, with each season given 'a new setting following a new cast of characters'
It's Always Sunny in Micronesia, and Africa, and Nepal, and Montana, and... the Mesolithic era?
Back in August, Ubisoft announced a live-action Far Cry TV series was coming to FX, co-created by Noah Hawley of Alien: Earth and Rob McElhenney, who now goes by Rob Mac, of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Weirdly, the announcement, which appeared on Ubisoft's own website on August 9, promptly disappeared, and Ubisoft pretty much tried to pretend it never happened.
Today, Ubisoft continued to pretend it never announced the Far Cry series at FX by announcing the Far Cry series at FX. Again. The details of the show are pretty much what we already knew, but this time, there are quotes to go along with them. So, that's something!
"What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it's an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo [another FX/Hawley joint] is a variation on a theme," said Hawley. Just like the Far Cry games, each season of the show will be "set in a new setting following a new cast of characters," according to Ubisoft.
"Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created," Mac said, who will executive produce as well as star in the show (presumably in more than just the first season). Mac and Ubisoft recently concluded business on another videogame-themed show, Mythic Quest, which was canceled in April 2025 after four seasons.
Well, heck, I'll definitely be watching because I like shows where someone runs around shooting people in a beautiful part of the world, and there are a lot of locations to choose from: Micronesia, Central Africa, Southeast Asia, Nepal, Montana, Cuba…
Wait a second. There was that other Far Cry game no one really talks about: the caveman one! So the real question is, do you think they'll go for broke and do a season set in the Stone Age of Far Cry Primal? I'd really like to see Mac as a caveman.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
This isn't the first time Far Cry has been adapted for a different-sized screen. The direct-to-video Far Cry movie directed by Uwe Boll in 2008 was a notorious suckfest, though Netflix animated series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is, as I understand it, pretty good.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.