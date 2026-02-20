Ubisoft CEO confirms new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games are coming, denies that putting his son in charge of them was nepotism

Well what did you expect him to say?

Yves Guillemot, CEO and co-founder of Ubisoft, speaks at the Ubisoft Forward livestream event in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2023. The event features a look at upcoming Ubisoft games. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
I'm not sure this really needs to be said out loud, but Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said it out loud in a new interview with Variety and so we're spreading the word: Yes, new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games are in development.

"We have a solid pipeline underway across Vantage Studios," Guilemot said. "Under the Assassin's Creed brand, several titles are in development, spanning both single-player and multiplayer experiences, with the ambition to further grow a community that exceeded 30 million players last year.

I feel a particular lack of surprise-face in the case of Far Cry. Rumors about the two Far Cry projects—the inevitable Far Cry 7, and a live service multiplayer venture—have been floating around for a few years now.

Still, it's nice to have it all officially confirmed and formalized in writing, I suppose, and Assassin's Creed fans will no doubt be pleased to hear that an abundance of new games are on the way—although even there, spinoffs are hardly a new thing for the AC series.

Derennes does indeed bring an impressive CV to the co-CEO role: He's been with Ubisoft for more than 35 years, launched and headed up its Ubisoft Montreal studio, and has credits on dozens of games. Charlie's qualifications are somewhat less clear: Before being handed the reins on Ubisoft's prime properties he served as studio manager and creative director on one Ubisoft mobile game—the ill-fated Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, for which Ubisoft was eventually forced to apologize—and co-founded a Web3 gaming, AI, and NFT company called Unagi.

