Ubisoft CEO confirms new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games are coming, denies that putting his son in charge of them was nepotism

I'm not sure this really needs to be said out loud, but Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said it out loud in a new interview with Variety and so we're spreading the word: Yes, new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry games are in development.

"We have a solid pipeline underway across Vantage Studios," Guilemot said. "Under the Assassin's Creed brand, several titles are in development, spanning both single-player and multiplayer experiences, with the ambition to further grow a community that exceeded 30 million players last year.

"On Far Cry, anticipation is high, and we currently have two very promising projects in development."

That a major game company is making new additions to two of its most successful and longest-running franchises is not exactly Earth-shattering news. Call me cynical if you like, but videogames are like superheroes: They're never really dead.

I feel a particular lack of surprise-face in the case of Far Cry. Rumors about the two Far Cry projects—the inevitable Far Cry 7, and a live service multiplayer venture—have been floating around for a few years now.

Still, it's nice to have it all officially confirmed and formalized in writing, I suppose, and Assassin's Creed fans will no doubt be pleased to hear that an abundance of new games are on the way—although even there, spinoffs are hardly a new thing for the AC series.

And obvious or not, it's understandable that Guillemot wants to make noise about all that Ubisoft has cooking. To put it bluntly, Ubisoft is in serious trouble, to the extent that it kicked off a major internal restructuring in January that will see the company's studios resorted into five "creative houses."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That announcement, along with the layoffs, cancellations, and studio closures that followed, caused Ubisoft's share price to crater to its lowest point in 15 years. An infusion of Tencent funding has helped keep the lights on, but the company needs a more concrete path forward if it wants to keep shareholders from doing anything rash.

The creative houses restructuring is a major step in that direction, but that hasn't been without controversy either. The first creative house, Vantage Studios—the only one with a name at this point—will be responsible for handling Ubisoft's biggest boys: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six, and coincidentally or not, it's being co-headed by Guillemot's son, Charlie Guillemot. That particular development led to the departure of former Assassin's Creed franchise boss Marc-Alexis Côté, who said in October 2025 that he was forced out after refusing to take a reduced role at Vantage. Côté, who played a highly visible leadership role on the successful Assassin's Creed Shadows, subsequently sued Ubisoft for just under $1 million.

Yves Guillemot denied that nepotism played a role in Charlie's ascendance, however. "Ubisoft was created as a family company, and our strong heritage helps us take a long-term view, prioritizing sustainable growth, creative ambition, and continuity over short-term cycles," Guillemot said. "This perspective guides our decisions and helps us build franchises, teams, and strategies that endure for decades.

"I strongly believe that Christophe Derennes and Charlie are the right leaders as Co-CEOs of Vantage Studios. They bring complementary strengths and experience that make them well-suited for the role. Their appointment was based on their skills, track record, and fit for the role."

Derennes does indeed bring an impressive CV to the co-CEO role: He's been with Ubisoft for more than 35 years, launched and headed up its Ubisoft Montreal studio, and has credits on dozens of games. Charlie's qualifications are somewhat less clear: Before being handed the reins on Ubisoft's prime properties he served as studio manager and creative director on one Ubisoft mobile game—the ill-fated Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, for which Ubisoft was eventually forced to apologize—and co-founded a Web3 gaming, AI, and NFT company called Unagi.