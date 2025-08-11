Ubisoft announces a live-action Far Cry TV series then immediately pretends it didn't announce a live-action Far Cry TV series

Ubisoft is no stranger to its videogame news leaking ahead of time, but this is the first time I can remember one of its TV shows leaking early. And the leak is coming from inside the house: an article about a new television project appeared on Ubisoft's own news site over the weekend but was then quickly removed.

Not quickly enough, however: the now-missing news post announced that a live-action Far Cry TV series is in the works at FX. A post on the Far Cry subreddit (which was also removed but reported on by Eurogamer ) captured a few details. Described as an "anthology drama" where "each season will be set in a new world with a different cast of characters," the show is reportedly being executive produced by Noah Hawley, who created the Fargo series for FX as well as Alien: Earth, which begins airing on FX this week.

Starring in and co-executive producing the Far Cry series is Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia—who at some point started going by the name "Rob Mac," apparently. (I missed this news but I'm in favor of it because every time I try to spell McElhenney (like now) I have to look it up (I just looked it up.))

You're probably aware this won't be the first Far Cry adaptation: the notorious 2008 Far Cry movie made by Uwe Boll was almost universally hated by both audiences and reviewers—I have never seen it myself, but I suddenly feel like I should give it a watch. In 2023, Netflix released anime series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which everyone seemed to like—and I feel like I'm letting you down again here, but I haven't seen that either.

But it's also wise to remember that Ubisoft has announced a whole buncha TV and film adaptations over the past few years that we haven't gotten and may never actually materialize: An Assassin's Creed TV series, a Beyond Good & Evil animated film, a live-action movie based on Tom Clancy's The Division, a Just Dance film, a Riders Republic movie, a Watch Dogs movie, a Rabbids film, a Splinter Cell series, and even a Skull & Bones TV show.

Do you think we'll really get a Skull & Bones TV show? I don't think we'll ever get a Skull & Bones TV show. A Far Cry show feels a bit more likely, especially since Ubisoft previously teamed up with Rob Mac (that is easier to spell) for Apple TV+ sitcom Mythic Quest, which ran for four seasons before being cancelled earlier this year.

The other big question: why take down the announcement? Even if it was accidentally posted early, you might as well just run with it because now we all know about it. I've asked Ubisoft for comment and will update this article if I hear back. (The smart money is on me not hearing back.)