'It's way too funny': A Minecraft Movie director loves the chaotic chicken jockey trend hitting cinemas

The chicken jockey trend is currently ripping its way through any cinema showing A Minecraft Movie. For those of you who are blissfully unaware, this trend sees cinemas erupt in chaotic celebration when Jack Black, who plays Steve, utters the words "chicken jockey" towards the end of the film. While it seems like a nuisance for staff and some fans, apparently the director, Jared Hess, loves it.

"It's way too funny," Hess says in an interview with The New York Times. "It’s been a total blast. I’m just laughing my brains out every time someone sends me a new video." I'll admit that some of the videos are really funny, especially the ones where, during the ruckus, someone manages to climb onto their friend's shoulders mimicking the chicken jockey just in time for the grand reveal; now that's dedication.

"Jack says it with such passion," Hess continues. "Everything that comes out of his mouth in the film is spoken with such authority and seriousness, like this is the most important thing anybody has ever heard in their life. I think people just love the craziness of it."

But while some of the videos are funny to watch, I bet they aren't funny to witness in real life. Cinemas all over have been trying to combat chaotic showings of the film, dealing with rowdy and annoying teenagers and then being left to clean up the mess of 50 people's popcorn thrown across the floor and even a live chicken being let loose in the cinema. One cinema had to call the cops after a showing got way too out of control.

There is an element of knowing what you're getting into when you show up to a screening for A Minecraft Movie. While I wouldn't be happy to get popcorn and soda dumped on my head, I'd really only have myself to blame if I decided to watch the film in a cinema right now. Although it doesn't apply to everyone.

I've seen videos and posts from parents who have described how awful these showings are for their young kids who just want to go to the film, see some creepers, and watch as Jack Black screams about Minecraft items.

But Hess seems to think that these reactions are almost unavoidable: "It’s not something you see all the time, but I think [the chicken jockey] is adorable, and ridiculous, and it can murder you, and that’s something that makes it special."

And to be fair, he may be right. Maybe just the mere sight of the glorious chicken jockey is enough to send us all into a frenzy. Or maybe it's just a weird meme that has taken root and will be played out till its death, only time will tell.