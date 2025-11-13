Fallout Season 2's latest trailer includes New Vegas easter eggs like Dinky the T-Rex and the enigmatic head honcho, Mr House

Fallout Season Two | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

There's just a month to go until the release of Fallout Season 2, and I've been gnawing at the bars of my enclosure, desperate to see what life is like in New Vegas and finally get some answers to the cliff hangers set up at the end of Season 1.

Sadly, we're going to have to wait a bit longer for anything specific, but the official trailer for Season 2 just dropped, and I think it'll tide me over until the episodes finally come out. There is a hell of a lot to unpack in the short two-minute 38-second trailer, but I'm going to try my best to do so.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

At the end of Fallout Season 1, our main cast of characters had split up, and it seems like the second season will follow a similar structure to the first in that episodes will cut between the various groups, following their stories side by side.

It looks like Maximus and Thaddeus are still together, although Thaddeus has seen better days, as his recent ghoulification has had a couple of visual repercussions. The mouth on his collarbone does not look good. And Maximus still seems obsessed with "that girl", our protagonist Lucy MacLean.

Cut to Lucy, and she's still got The Ghoul and Dogmeat by her side as she traces her father's trail, who's conducting explosive scientific tests in New Vegas, so she can "bring him to justice" after learning of his mass murder, manipulation, and other not-so-good qualities.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Prime Video) (Image credit: Prime Video)

Finally getting to New Vegas, there are shots of explosions at Dinky the T-Rex that sits in the Mojave Wasteland, a quick glimpse of the city limits and the entrance to the New Vegas Strip, and a very long shot of Mr House, the ruler of New Vegas, on the iconic TV set—cue me sitting up in my chair whistling and pointing like Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

We'll also likely see more of The Ghoul's story, maybe what he's been doing for over 200 years (although you can check into Fallout 76 for that), and maybe even see him reunite with his family.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Switch back to Norm MacLean and the rest of the vault dwellers still inside Vault 33, life has moved on, kind of. Not only do none of them look very happy, but there's also a shot of Norm outside, followed by a gaggle of Vault 31 dwellers, so it looks like they just lost their last MacLean.

If that all sounds complicated, then hold onto your power armor because we'll also have to deal with a civil war that's about to kick off. The Brotherhood of Steel are up to its usual aggressive antics, with shots of what looks like The Prydwen and other airships, and some very serious-looking Elders. We're also introduced to Macaulay Culkin in full Legion attire, stabbing some poor fellow, so things are clearly starting to heat up.

Oh yeah, then there's the miscellaneous stuff like Elvis ghouls, a giant radscorpion eating a small radscorpion, an angry radroach, and members of the New California Republic trying to sweet-talk The Ghoul into joining their cause.

The trailer really is packed, but I wouldn't want it any other way. I was already hyped to see what was getting cooked up for Season 2, but this has really bumped me up to a 10. The only problem now is that we've got to wait 30 days to see more.