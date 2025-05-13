A Minecraft Movie is out on digital so now your kid can throw popcorn around the living room instead of the theater when the chicken jockey shows up

I thought Warner Bros. might keep the latest videogame-to-Hollywood adaptation in theaters longer since it's brought in over $900 million globally at the box office since its release five weeks ago… but no. Just shy of the billion dollar milestone, A Minecraft Movie is now available digitally for home viewing.

You can rent A Minecraft Movie today ($19.99) or buy it ($24.99) on streaming services like Prime Video or Apple TV, which means when the chicken jockey shows up your kid can throw popcorn all over your own floor instead of the movie theater. Enjoy the show, frazzled parents!

Despite not quite making the box office bounty I predicted (one trillion dollars) A Minecraft Movie is still the biggest movie of the year in the US and the second highest grossing videogame movie of all time, a spot still held by The Super Mario Bros Movie, which made $1.36 billion. It also spawned a 34 second song that made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and its memes got so out of hand someone brought an actual chicken to a movie theater.

Did anyone bring livestock to a Chris Pratt movie? No. You can't put a price on cultural impact like that.

I imagine there's still a chance A Minecraft Movie could creep its way over the billion dollar mark in theaters, though it was dethroned at the box office in its third weekend by Sinners (another Warner Bros. jam), which itself was then trumped by Thunderbolts (I am not adding the asterisk). It's still showing at theaters near me, though only on a single screen, but ultimately I think Jack Black's Bowser will remain top dog over Jack Black's Steve.

A physical release of A Minecraft Movie isn't coming until June 24, and there's also no announced date for its streaming arrival on Max, but that will most likely happen within another month or so.